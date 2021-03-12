Winning streak snapped: Alabama drops Auburn softball in SEC opener

All Maddie Penta could do was watch.
Bailey Hemphill had just blasted her two-run shot way over the left-field wall, and as it sailed, Auburn’s freshman sensation at pitcher might have felt the most dejected she’s felt in the circle so far in her young collegiate career.
Auburn took a punch Friday — not just Penta, but the whole team. No. 4 Alabama blasted the Tigers 6-0. Auburn left three runners on in both the first and third innings and couldn’t capitalize, while Alabama rolled up runs on the other side. The loss snapped Auburn’s 11-game winning streak. The game also opened SEC play for Auburn with a stinging reality check.
At that point, all Penta could do was watch. And now, all Auburn can do is dust itself off and try to bounce back as the series continues.
“It’s not the singles that get you. It’s the balls that leave the park,” Auburn head coach Mickey Dean said.
He was explaining that the home runs usually happen when opposing hitters see a lot of a pitcher’s pitches, and he figures that happened Friday night when Penta had to work hard to get outs against a powerhouse Alabama team with a loaded lineup.
Auburn entered Friday’s game 16-1 on the season and had won 11 straight, but was challenged by a top-five opponent for the first time — an opponent who happened to be Auburn’s bitter archrival.
Auburn challenged Alabama at times as well, loading the bases in the first and third, but Alabama’s Lexi Kilfoyl played stellar in the circle on the other side in a complete game and win. The Tigers loaded the bases in the bottom of the third with no outs down, but Kilfoyl got out of it forcing three outs.
“Our numbers, with bases loaded, we were right around .400 coming into this game. And today we were 0-for,” Dean said. “We can’t be 0-for.
“I think we were 0-for-5 today with bases loaded and struck out three times with bases loaded, so we just have to be better than that. Because that’s momentum. That changes a lot of things.”
Auburn will try to do better in clutch moments in Saturday’s rematch, set for 4 p.m. at Jane B. Moore Field. The game is set to be streamed on SEC Network+.
Auburn’s bats to look to bounce back, but Penta will surely have to wait. She’s played stellar for Auburn so far this season, debuting as the team’s ace even as a rookie, but faced the most adversity she’s seen so far against Alabama. Auburn’s only other loss this season came against South Carolina in non-conference play in a tournament in Florida. Penta earned the win against South Carolina in the teams’ first game before South Carolina came back to take the rematch against Samantha Yarbrough.
On Friday night, Penta scored two runs in the first inning and added another run in the second before Hemphill’s two-run blast in the fifth put Alabama up 5-0 and ended Penta’s night.
Dean, of course, expects to see his freshman bounce right back.
“If you’re going to pitch as much as these pitchers are going to pitch, wherever they are across the country, they’re going to have games like that,” Dean said. For her, we know it’s early in her career. It’s only the second SEC team that she’s faced, and it happened to be a top-five team who’s got a lot of power in their lineup.
“Now she’s going to see, and our pitchers can see, that great hitting teams are going to make you pay for your mistakes. They’re going to make you pay.”