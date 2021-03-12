Winning streak snapped: Alabama drops Auburn softball in SEC opener

Auburn challenged Alabama at times as well, loading the bases in the first and third, but Alabama’s Lexi Kilfoyl played stellar in the circle on the other side in a complete game and win. The Tigers loaded the bases in the bottom of the third with no outs down, but Kilfoyl got out of it forcing three outs.

“Our numbers, with bases loaded, we were right around .400 coming into this game. And today we were 0-for,” Dean said. “We can’t be 0-for.

“I think we were 0-for-5 today with bases loaded and struck out three times with bases loaded, so we just have to be better than that. Because that’s momentum. That changes a lot of things.”

Auburn will try to do better in clutch moments in Saturday’s rematch, set for 4 p.m. at Jane B. Moore Field. The game is set to be streamed on SEC Network+.

Auburn’s bats to look to bounce back, but Penta will surely have to wait. She’s played stellar for Auburn so far this season, debuting as the team’s ace even as a rookie, but faced the most adversity she’s seen so far against Alabama. Auburn’s only other loss this season came against South Carolina in non-conference play in a tournament in Florida. Penta earned the win against South Carolina in the teams’ first game before South Carolina came back to take the rematch against Samantha Yarbrough.