With Anders Carlson's recent struggles, could his successor soon get a shot?

The past two weeks have seen struggles for Auburn, and that goes all the way to special teams, most notably with fifth-year senior kicker Anders Carlson’s performance.

Carlson, second in Auburn history in career points scored, is officially a 72% career field goal kicker, but he’s 2 for 4 on official attempts the past two weeks, and unofficially 2 for 6 after having two misses called back for opponent penalties against Missouri.

Despite the lack of success, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said Monday that “we have faith” in the longtime kicker, though this season’s inconsistencies aren’t new. He finished last year 2 for 6 on his final six attempts, with misses from 55, 43 and 33 yards.

After Carlson went down with an ACL injury last year, Auburn turned to Ben Patton, who transferred to Michigan State this year. But it still has another kicker waiting in the wings, and a notable one at that.

That kicker is freshman Alex McPherson, a Fort Payne product who was the No. 2 kicker in the Class of 2022. His brother is also Evan McPherson, a former Florida Gator and kicker for the Cincinnati Bengals — the same who sent the team to the AFC Championship Game a season ago.

The younger McPherson became known for long-distance kicks in high school, hitting an Alabama state record 61-yard field goal last October, and a 58-yarder in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

“We still believe in Anders and know he’s a guy who’s played,” Harsin said. “He’s played at a high level. We’ve missed a couple of kicks, that’s very apparent. We need to make those, and that’s not anything that we don’t talk about in this room. This week, we’re going to have to prepare a little bit differently, even in the kicking game. Obviously on the road, it’s going to be a different environment, so different things we have to do to get our guys prepared.”

In four games against Georgia, Carlson is 4 for 5 on field goal attempts, with makes from 27, 20, 24 and 45 yards. His only miss came three years ago on a 47-yard attempt.

“The one thing about Anders, I know he will make any adjustments he needs to make to go out there and be successful for us in those moments,” Harsin said. “And he’s done that. Alex is ready, but Anders still has our full support, and this week is going to be a great week to get back on track and be consistent in the Georgia game.”