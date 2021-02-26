With Cooper ‘doubtful,’ Auburn takes aim at Tennessee putting defense first

Sharife Cooper is “doubtful” for Saturday’s game against Tennessee, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said as his battered team prepared for the Volunteers.

And Pearl’s a realistic coach. He figures, without Cooper, his team is going to score about 10 less points than it would with him healthy and in the lineup.

So, heading into the showdown with an old familiar foe, he expects that the best chance his team can have is on the defensive end.

“We won’t be as high-scoring, and we won’t be as dangerous offensively. So we’ve got to find a way within the frame of what we have,” Pearl shrugged Friday.

“We have, therefore, no choice but to do a better job defensively.”

Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. and the game is set to be broadcast on ESPN. The game is one of Auburn’s last three at the end of a season that was tough on the Tigers even before tipoff. The latest blow came with Cooper sprained his ankle and missed Auburn’s loss against Florida last Tuesday. Auburn has now lost three straight at the back end of a season that the Tigers know will end soon, with the team on a self-imposed postseason ban.