With Cooper ‘doubtful,’ Auburn takes aim at Tennessee putting defense first

Sharife Cooper is “doubtful” for Saturday’s game against Tennessee, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said as his battered team prepared for the Volunteers.
And Pearl’s a realistic coach. He figures, without Cooper, his team is going to score about 10 less points than it would with him healthy and in the lineup.
So, heading into the showdown with an old familiar foe, he expects that the best chance his team can have is on the defensive end.
“We won’t be as high-scoring, and we won’t be as dangerous offensively. So we’ve got to find a way within the frame of what we have,” Pearl shrugged Friday.
“We have, therefore, no choice but to do a better job defensively.”
Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. and the game is set to be broadcast on ESPN. The game is one of Auburn’s last three at the end of a season that was tough on the Tigers even before tipoff. The latest blow came with Cooper sprained his ankle and missed Auburn’s loss against Florida last Tuesday. Auburn has now lost three straight at the back end of a season that the Tigers know will end soon, with the team on a self-imposed postseason ban.
But at Tennessee, Auburn knows it will be a little bit bigger and longer than it is when Cooper is playing, and the Tigers know they’ll have to adjust to that to try to win in other ways.
“The issue is turnovers,” Pearl said. “Tennessee does a nice job of turning you over. It doesn’t take rocket science to figure out, probably going to press a little bit, a little bit more, and trap us up a little bit more and try to turn some offense from their defense because we don’t have our point guard. So I’m sure we’ll get plenty of that.”
As for Cooper, Pearl said he didn’t practice Thursday, though he’s shot the ball around a little bit. He said he’s in the training room often. But it was a pretty deep ankle sprain.
Cooper was seen in a walking boot on the bench at the last game cheering his teammates on against Florida.
“We’ll see,” Pearl said. “He obviously won’t play until he’s ready, and that has nothing to do with who he is or how great of a player he is. We would treat everybody the exact same way.
“He’ll get back as fast as he can, but he won’t get back until he’s ready.”
AUTLIVE game
Saturday marks Auburn’s annual AUTLIVE game, with fundraising taking a more virtual focus with attendance limitations in place due to COVID-19.
Supporters can purchase T-shirts and prayer bracelets at autlive.com, with proceeds going toward the organization’s efforts to assist Alabama families affected by cancer and in need. Supporters can also make direct donations through the site.
At last year’s AUTLIVE game, Auburn hosted a prostate cancer screening station in the arena during he game, with Pearl saying that about 5 percent of those screened got results back telling them they need to get checked out further.
“We saved lives here at Auburn,” Pearl said. “With COVID, we obviously can’t do that today. But the T-shirts, the prayer bracelets, AUTLIVE.com, is a way that we can continue to create that awareness campaign and raise the money.”
AUTLIVE coordinates with facilities and organizations across the state that help guide the funds to recipients, including the East Alabama Medical Center in the Auburn area, plus Children’s Hospital, the Coosa Valley Medical Center, Joy to Life, the aTeam Ministries, Smile-A-Mile, the Russell Medical Foundation, the Cancer Wellness Foundation and the Russell Hill Cancer Foundation.
“I know we’re making a difference,” Pearl said.