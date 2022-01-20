With Kentucky looming, Auburn shows out across the board against Georgia

“With Georgia coming in, we usually split a game with them every year. We haven't beaten them twice in a while, I believe,” Williams said. “We just came in thinking about Georgia the whole time. We didn't even think about Kentucky.”

Whatever the motivating factors were, the Tigers cruised through the second half on the same night the Wildcats needed every second to grab a 64-58 road victory over Texas A&M. While the difference in competition is worth noting – the Aggies hadn’t lost a conference game before facing Kentucky, while the Bulldogs still haven’t won a conference game – the effects of both games could be relevant come Saturday afternoon.

Pearl said he felt his Tigers played well in the first half against Georgia before letting off the gas a bit in the game’s final 20 minutes. Still, his players did more than enough to overwhelm the Bulldogs and set the stage for a spectacular showdown in Auburn Arena on Saturday.

When asked postgame about the team’s next objective, Green and Williams shared what the focus is for the coming days.

“We know we've got to come out and play well, take care of the ball, execute and guard the ball. Same as always,” Green said. “We want to win and just get better.”

“Yeah, and get our rest,” Williams said. “We've got an early game Saturday.”