With Kentucky looming, Auburn shows out across the board against Georgia

It took roughly eight minutes of game time Wednesday to recognize the Auburn Tigers were in no mood for a fight.
The well-intentioned label of Wednesday’s game against Georgia being a trap game tracked for only so long with Auburn, which went back-and-forth with the Bulldogs in the opening minutes before taking off. A quick 8-0 run by the 12:03 mark set the stage for a total takeover by the Tigers, which had several players stand out in a dominant 83-60 victory.
“We didn't talk about Kentucky at all coming into this game,” said point guard Wendell Green Jr., who had his second double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 assists. “We always took it one game at a time. Now our focus has shifted to Kentucky. We always want to respect our opponent no matter what their record is, and we did that tonight.”
Green put on a show Wednesday night, but he was far from the only Tiger to do so in front of a raucous Auburn Arena crowd.
Six Tigers – Green, Walker Kessler, Jaylin Williams, KD Johnson, Jabari Smith, and Allen Flanigan – finished with double-digit points on a night when the bench had more points (31) than the starting rotation (29). In addition to those six players, starting point guard Zep Jasper contributed again with his defensive prowess and had three points, three rebounds and a steal in the win to finish plus-13 in the plus-minus ratio.
Auburn’s bench has already proven itself to be incredibly deep this season, and the point at which the Tigers completely took over Wednesday reiterated that fact.
Smith checked out with 6:49 to go before halftime and Auburn leading by 12, and the Tigers promptly put the Bulldogs to shame. Auburn unleashed a one-sided 16-5 run during which five different players scored; by the time Smith returned to the floor, the Tigers had nearly doubled-up the Bulldogs, 48-25.
“If you put together Jaylin and Jabari, the stat line, that's what we're getting out of that position. It's pretty good, so I thought that was a factor,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “I thought Walker played great again and was a factor at the rim. Wendell did such a special job getting that ball to the rim – the right people at the right time.”
While the Tigers deserve credit for their concentration in Wednesday’s win, the factors surrounding the matchup with Georgia surely helped the cause.
Auburn has seven Georgia natives on its roster – the same number the Bulldogs boast – and Williams spoke after the game about how it’s always a dream to play against Georgia. The intensity of the matchup was no doubt acknowledged by the likes of Kessler, whose father, uncle and brother all played for the Bulldogs; and Johnson, who started his career at Georgia last season before transferring to Auburn.
“With Georgia coming in, we usually split a game with them every year. We haven't beaten them twice in a while, I believe,” Williams said. “We just came in thinking about Georgia the whole time. We didn't even think about Kentucky.”
Whatever the motivating factors were, the Tigers cruised through the second half on the same night the Wildcats needed every second to grab a 64-58 road victory over Texas A&M. While the difference in competition is worth noting – the Aggies hadn’t lost a conference game before facing Kentucky, while the Bulldogs still haven’t won a conference game – the effects of both games could be relevant come Saturday afternoon.
Pearl said he felt his Tigers played well in the first half against Georgia before letting off the gas a bit in the game’s final 20 minutes. Still, his players did more than enough to overwhelm the Bulldogs and set the stage for a spectacular showdown in Auburn Arena on Saturday.
When asked postgame about the team’s next objective, Green and Williams shared what the focus is for the coming days.
“We know we've got to come out and play well, take care of the ball, execute and guard the ball. Same as always,” Green said. “We want to win and just get better.”
“Yeah, and get our rest,” Williams said. “We've got an early game Saturday.”