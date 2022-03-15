With scouts flocking to main attraction Roger McCreary, Auburn players at Pro Day look for ‘that one call’

Every day after practice, Roger McCreary always dreamed that his name would be up on Auburn’s All-American board at the practice facility.

Last Thursday, McCreary finally saw his name up on that board.

“That was one of my goals, and I was so happy to see that,” McCreary said.

And on Tuesday, he worked out in front of NFL scouts with his name proudly up on the All-American wall as he looks to achieve another dream.

McCreary was one of 12 Auburn players who took part in Tuesday’s Pro Day workout with them all working toward their next goal: the NFL.

“That’s the thing I’m looking forward to, just talking to the whole staff, just to hear them say, ‘we finally want you,’” McCreary said. “That’s all I need, just one chance from a team, and I’m going to give them all that I got. That’s all I need, just that one call.”

McCreary, safety Smoke Monday and linebacker Zakoby McClain all attended the NFL Scouting Combine back in early March and were able to show off their skills at the event.

At Pro Day, McCreary was the main attraction.

The cornerback is considered to be one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft and is considered a first-round or second-round selection by many analysts.

Alongside McCreary, Monday and McClain have also been projected to go in the third, fourth or fifth rounds.

For the rest of their teammates at Pro Day, Tuesday’s workout served as a chance for them to show NFL teams what they can do as well.

Former Auburn walk-on defensive back and Opelika native Devin Guice was one of the players hoping to impress at the event.

Guice showed off his superhuman athleticism in the various drills, including the vertical, where he had a team-best 35 inch vertical.

“I know I have the athletic ability,” Guice said. “I may be at a smaller stature but I still have the power and everything that I need intangible-wise, football IQ. I have everything that I need to do to be able to show the coaches and scouts out here that I can do everything they need me to do.”

For other players, Pro Day was also about showing teams what they are willing to do for an NFL opportunity.

Former Auburn offensive lineman Brodarious Hamm came in at a lean 306 pounds, which was a lot slimmer than his listed weight of 334 pounds during his time at Auburn.

“One thing everyone was saying is, ‘Can I move on the field?’” Hamm said. “Coming in lighter was good for me. A lot of teams didn’t expect me to come in this lean.

“I was just showing them that I am willing to lose the weight. That was my biggest thing. Being able to move on the field and just using my length to my advantage.”

On the day, Auburn had scouts attend from almost every NFL team.

The opportunity to get in front of those scouts was one of the reasons that players like Tony Fair, Bydarrius Knighten and Demetris Robertson all transferred to Auburn.

All three were grateful for the season they spent on the Plains and the opportunities that came with it.

Knighten transferred from FCS Southeast Missouri State, Fair from in-state UAB and Robertson from Georgia. All three had just one year of eligibility remaining and came to Auburn to use it.

“This is what I came to the transfer portal to do,” Knighten said. “I told Coach (Derek) Mason, when he was here, that I wanted a chance to be able to show my talents at a higher level. He gave me that opportunity, him and Coach (Bryan) Harsin. I feel like I took the right step.”

With Pro Day in the books, all 12 players will have to wait until the end of April to see if they are drafted or can find a roster spot as a free agent.

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 28 to Saturday, April 30 and will air on multiple TV channels including ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network.

“It’s still kinda unreal,” Monday said. “I’m at this process right now, I’m at this phase in life where I’ve been working my whole life for it. I’m just waiting. I’m anxious, I’m ready. I’m ready to see what my future holds.

Below are the statistics that Auburn’s players put up during the team’s Pro Day:

Tony Fair, DL

Height: 6-1 3/8

6-1 3/8 Weight: 342 pounds

342 pounds Vertical jump: 23.5

23.5 Broad jump: 8-1

8-1 Bench reps at 225 pounds: Did not bench

Did not bench 40 yard dash: 5.25 unofficial

Devin Guice, DB

Height: 5-8 3/8

5-8 3/8 Weight: 160 pounds

160 pounds Vertical jump: 35

35 Broad jump: 10-7

10-7 Bench reps at 225 pounds: 6

6 40 yard dash: 4.60 unofficial

Brodarious Hamm, OL

Height: 6-5 1/8

6-5 1/8 Weight: 306 pounds

306 pounds Vertical jump: 27.5

27.5 Broad jump: 8-8

8-8 Bench reps at 225 pounds: 23

23 40 yard dash: 5.28 unofficial

Bydarrius Knighten, S

Height: 5-11 3/4

5-11 3/4 Weight: 198 pounds

198 pounds Vertical jump: 32.5

32.5 Broad jump: 9-8

9-8 Bench reps at 225 pounds: Did not bench

Did not bench 40 yard dash: 4.65 unofficial

Aidan Marshall, P

Height: 5-11 3/4

5-11 3/4 Weight: 199 pounds

Zakoby McClain, LB

Height: 5-11 5/8

5-11 5/8 Weight: 227 pounds

227 pounds Vertical jump: Did not jump

Did not jump Broad jump: Did not jump

Did not jump Bench reps at 225 pounds: 21

21 40 yard dash: 4.67 unofficial

Roger McCreary, CB

Height: 5-11 3/8

5-11 3/8 Weight: 191 pounds

191 pounds Vertical jump: 31.5

31.5 Broad jump: 9-8

9-8 Bench reps at 225 pounds: 19

19 40 yard dash: 4.46 unofficial

Smoke Monday, S

Height: 6-1 3/4

6-1 3/4 Weight: 206 pounds

206 pounds Vertical jump: 30

30 Broad jump: Did not jump

Did not jump Bench reps at 225 pounds: 10

10 40 yard dash: Did not run

T.D. Moultry, EDGE

Height: 5-11 3/4

5-11 3/4 Weight: 246 pounds

246 pounds Vertical jump: 29.5

29.5 Broad jump: 9-3

9-3 Bench reps at 225 pounds: 14

14 40 yard dash: 4.74 unofficial

Demetris Robertson, WR

Height: 5-11 3/4

5-11 3/4 Weight: 183 pounds

183 pounds Vertical jump: 34.5

34.5 Broad jump: 10-2

10-2 Bench reps at 225 pounds: Did not bench

Did not bench 40 yard dash: 4.47 unofficial

Clarke Smith, LS

Height: 6-3 5/8

6-3 5/8 Weight: 274 pounds

Chandler Wooten, LB

Height: 6-2 5/8

6-2 5/8 Weight: 224 pounds

224 pounds Vertical jump: 30.5

30.5 Broad jump: 9-3

9-3 Bench reps at 225 pounds: 15

15 40 yard dash: 4.82 unofficial