With TJ Finley's turnaround, Auburn ekes out victory against San Jose State

TJ Finley grabbed his teammates on both sides of the ball at halftime Saturday, corralling them for a message with Auburn in a tight spot.

Heavily favored, the Tigers were down three points to San Jose State, being outplayed by the Spartan offense and sputtering on their own accord with the ball in their possession.

Finley’s first half started poorly, going 1-for-5 passing with an interception to end the first quarter, but following his miscue, he was turning a corner, having gone 5-for-6 in the second frame.

So, the quarterback kept the message simple and made a promise — “I’ve got y’all,” he told his teammates. “No more mistakes. No more nothing like that. We’re gonna win this game.”

After intermission, Finley continued his turnaround, but the rest of Auburn football followed him, erasing their first-half deficit and beating San Jose State 24-16.

“These guys never gave up, no matter what happened,” Finley said. “Defensively, those guys came out firing hot. We had some struggles later on down the line, but these guys really battled. Offensively, as well, we started out slow. But the perseverance to keep going. These guys never gave up and never gave in.”

Post-interception, Finley was 12-for-15 passing with 158 pass yards, finishing 13-for-20 with 167 yards. He highlighted an offensive performance that saw Auburn (2-0) generate 378 yards, and he made an impact on every scoring drive in the second half.

Most notably, he rushed for a 4-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that marked the first two-possession lead of the evening. During Auburn’s first second-half drive, he threw two completions for 18 yards, and followed that up with another two completions for 28 yards to set up Anders Carlson with a 45-yard field goal. He also set up his touchdown run with a 24-yard connection to Ja’Varrius Johnson.

It was a far cry from a first half in which the Auburn offense continually kept itself out of the game, as the Tigers had seven flags thrown on their offense, amounting to 48 yards. They ended the night with nine penalties for 86 yards, something that head coach Bryan Harsin called “glaring.”

“They're frustrating, but I gotta go back and look at them and really review,” Harsin said. “We'll send some of those in, I'm sure, but you know, we had too many of them.”

Auburn’s two first-half turnovers were also deflating, starting with an interception from Robby Ashford on the Tigers’ second drive of the game, which was followed by Finley’s two drives later. They stalled momentum, Harsin said, that the Tigers wouldn’t find until the first drive of the third quarter.

Tank Bigsby led Auburn in carries, and he led that first third-quarter drive with 47 yards of offense and a touchdown. He finished with 80 total yards and a touchdown.

“In the second half, we got into a better rhythm, and I thought, we executed better in the run game, which is what we wanted to do," Harsin said.

San Jose State (1-1) capitalized on Auburn’s lackluster first half by scoring its only touchdown. The Spartans totaled 329 yards and had the best night of quarterback play from Hawaii transfer Chevan Cordeiro.

Cordeiro finished 24-for-40 passing with 275 yards, orchestrating three drives of 10-plus plays, including two that lasted more than 5 minutes and gave the Tigers that ball back with less than a minute in the first and second quarters.