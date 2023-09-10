Just as Auburn volleyball cracked the top 25 for the first time ever, Thursday went about as bad as it could go.

First, the Tigers found out on gameday that they’d be without All-SEC hitter and kill leader Akasha Anderson due to illness. They scrambled to adjust against Middle Tennessee State on the day of, then, in the fourth set, second kill leader and Kentucky transfer Bella Bell went down with injury. Auburn dropped its first loss of the season. The Tigers fought to get that national recognition, and it could be gone just like that when the new poll releases.

Then something happened: “We all came together and we said we need to fight for each other,” libero Sarah Morton said. And in two victories since, the Tigers showed part of why they got that national recognition in the first place.

Without Anderson or Bell, Auburn bounced back to beat Charleston Southern 3-1 on Friday then beat Mercer 3-0 on Saturday to get to 7-1 on the season, with one week of games left between the team and SEC play. Defense led the way, with both of Auburn’s top two points scorers out.

“I think our team is really good with adversity, and especially with the season we had last year, we know how to battle through tough moments,” Morton said, fresh off the court she dove all over against Mercer scooping up digs and pancakes. “Luckily we have the opportunity to be ranked right now, top 25, and we’re not really taking that for granted right now. We need to push for every single point and that’s what our mindset is right now.”

Anderson should be back for Auburn when it plays in Mobile next weekend at the Alabama Showdown, playing three games against in-state opponents South Alabama, UAB and Samford. Bell may not be back then but her injury is described as more day-to-day than long-term.

In the meantime, it’s defense and resilience that got Auburn back into the win column. Mercer finished with a swinging percentage in the negative on Saturday, meaning they finished with more errors than the amount of kills Auburn allowed. In the last two matches, Auburn has thrown Kyla Swanson to the right side — a position Auburn head coach Brent Crouch said she’s never played in her life. Auburn still swept Mercer 25-15, 25-20, 25-11. Even in the second set, when Auburn swung a low .133, the Tigers were able to play sound enough defense to keep Mercer off balance and win the set.

“We’ve been scoring quite a bit. We just need to learn how to play defense at the right level, and we did that this match,” Crouch said. Titans in the SEC loom on the schedule, including No. 3 Florida in Auburn’s conference opener on Sept. 22.

Auburn’s offense progressed back to the mean in the third against Mercer, hitting an exceptional .619 — the average between the two sets being an efficiency rate that’s more to be expected.

For Morton, she gave credit to the front row ahead of her, saying they’ve made her job easy on the back line, and she pointed to the team’s assertive mindset on defense.

“Especially having two players gone, it’s not the easiest but it’s something that we can get through,” Morton said.

As for Crouch, he said the coaches didn’t really have to say much to the team after that Thursday loss to get them fired back up or adjusted: The group he’s called special for a long time now just took the challenge upon themselves.

“I love the way that we responded the next day,” Crouch said. “We didn’t have to say much as a coaching staff, other than, ‘Come on, let’s respond the right way.’ I really liked how we responded yesterday, and today we played well enough to get the win.

“I was really proud of the team for settling down after all the changes that first night and persevering,” he added.

Auburn opens the Alabama Showdown at 6 p.m. Thursday against South Alabama in Mobile.