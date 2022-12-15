With Wendell Green Jr.'s status unclear, Auburn has a new option behind him

The status is still unclear — somewhat — on Wendell Green Jr. ahead of Auburn’s West Coast trip.

Green didn’t practice Thursday and he won’t practice Friday, according to head coach Bruce Pearl, but he’ll make the trip to Los Angeles with the Tigers, getting further assessed in the Golden State.

“I think the issue there would be that flight — going out there Friday — if he was to practice and aggravate that thing,” Pearl said Thursday. “We really won't know until probably Saturday or Sunday.”

Should No. 19 Auburn be without Green when it tips off against USC at 4 p.m. CT Sunday in Los Angeles, it’d be missing what’s been an incredibly vital piece of the Tigers’ scoring efforts this season.

Green has team highs in minutes (26.3) and points (13.8) per game. He’s one of two 100-point scorers through 10 games, and he makes up nearly a fifth of the team's points. But as the Tigers learned Wednesday, they have a seemingly dependable option behind Green.

In unexpected fashion, freshman Tre Donaldson was one of Auburn’s few bright spots in a sloppy win against Georgia State. With KD Johnson unavailable, he filled in and deliver with six points, along with a couple rebounds, three assists and steals. It was a big step for the newcomer.

Coming into the game, Donaldson had averaged 8.6 minutes, seeing the floor in seven of the Tigers’ first nine contests. He set a career high in minutes Wednesday with 19. He had seven other career highs, too, including points, field goals made and attempted, assists, and steals.

“That's the best Tre's played,” Pearl said after the win. “But Tre's also practiced really well, and I told Tre even before KD wasn't playing, I told Tre he was going to be in the rotation. I was ready to go back and give him that shot.”

Following Auburn’s 54-53 win against Northwestern, Pearl said unprompted that he had to make a change with freshman Chance Westry. The wing has been seen as someone who could play as many as three positions, but in returning from a knee injury that sidelined him for much of the preseason, he’d been behind.

Pearl said that meant putting Westry at one position. It ended up being the point, and that affected Donaldson.

Westry, Donaldson and fellow freshman Yohan Traore had all seen early struggles, though Donaldosn’s were largely a result of not playing as much. That didn’t faze the freshman all that much.

“That's just a mental game,” Donaldson said Wednesday. “Just staying mentally strong. My skills are going to be my skills no matter what because I work so hard, but it's really the mental part of it. … Physically, I'm going to be prepared regardless because I work so hard, so the main thing is just staying mentally prepared.”

In all likelihood, Auburn will have both Johnson and Green back Sunday. Should that be the case, Donaldson seemingly carved out a bigger role Wednesday, as Pearl said he’d play “some more” moving forward, likely backing up Green at the point.

“The bottom line is that he took advantage of it when he was out there on the floor,” Pearl said. “And that's what players have to do. So it's possible we could shorten some things up a little bit. Because if you're not out there being productive, it's kind of hard for me to have you out there.”