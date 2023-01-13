Wong steals show but No. 5 Auburn shines in spots at No. 2 Florida

Florida’s Leanne Wong won the all-around, upsetting her teammate Trinity Thomas and Auburn superstar Suni Lee — but the Tigers got plenty to bring home too from the top-five throwdown in Gainesville on Friday night.
No. 5 Auburn scored a 197.200 on the road, behind No. 2 Florida’s home score of 197.825. Florida threw three perfect 10s. Auburn’s performance was up and down: In two events, Auburn improved on its score from the season-opener in Las Vegas last week, and in the two other events, Auburn’s score was lower.
The 197.200 is still a fine road score the Tigers won’t mind having in their back pocket, just in case injury or other missteps makes it a factor in the team’s National Qualifying Score for postseason seeding.
The meet was a showdown between two top-five teams and two Final Four teams from a year ago, with Thomas and Lee stealing most of the headlines going into the meet. It was Wong, though, a Team USA gold medalist at the world championships in 2022 and an Olympic hopeful, who scored 10s on both bars and beam to win the all-around.
People are also reading…
Lee started the meet strong, throwing 9.900s on both bars and vault. She then hit tough luck in the final two rotations: Florida’s fans celebrated a perfect 10 for Wong during Lee’s floor routine, which saw her step out of bounds and score a 9.850, and then the Florida fans celebrated another 10 for Thomas during Lee’s routine on beam, during which she wobbled on the way to a 9.875. It’s as tough of a situation to be put in in the sport, and it happened to Lee twice.
Such is the experience on the road in the SEC, though, and why Auburn is likely fine with a 197.200 to go with its 197.350 away from home in Las Vegas. At the season’s end, six scores go into NQS qualification — those being the team’s top six scores but with three of them needing to be away. The 197.350 would’ve been a part of Auburn’s NQS last year.
In fact, the 197.200 Friday would’ve been a part of Auburn’s NQS in any other year before last year: Entering 2022, in the era before Lee’s arrival to campus, the 197.200 would’ve been Auburn’s second-best road score in program history, highlighting how far the current group has elevated the program in a short amount of time.
For its part, Auburn knows it can score higher especially on vault, where Auburn scored a stellar 49.500 last week before the score went down to a 49.225 this week, and on beam, where Auburn scored a 49.375 despite no gymnast hitting a 9.900.
Auburn next competes in its home opener against Arkansas on Jan. 20 in Neville Arena.
Auburn gymnastics season preview: Outlooks for vault, bars, beam and floor
The 2023 Auburn gymnastics season opens Saturday night in Las Vegas.
There’s just one character to be recast, leading to one of the biggest questions for the Tigers as they open their season this weekend:
Buckle up for more viral moments in 2023: Suni Lee is letting loose on bars this season as she gears up for another Olympics run in 2024.
Auburn has one of the single best beam teams in the entire country, and has all six starters back for 2023 ready again to chase down more medals.
Auburn gymnastics floor preview: Fresh faces and strengthened depth look to push Tigers to higher scores
No. 5 Auburn opens the year in a blockbuster quad with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 UCLA.