Wong steals show but No. 5 Auburn shines in spots at No. 2 Florida

Florida’s Leanne Wong won the all-around, upsetting her teammate Trinity Thomas and Auburn superstar Suni Lee — but the Tigers got plenty to bring home too from the top-five throwdown in Gainesville on Friday night.

No. 5 Auburn scored a 197.200 on the road, behind No. 2 Florida’s home score of 197.825. Florida threw three perfect 10s. Auburn’s performance was up and down: In two events, Auburn improved on its score from the season-opener in Las Vegas last week, and in the two other events, Auburn’s score was lower.

The 197.200 is still a fine road score the Tigers won’t mind having in their back pocket, just in case injury or other missteps makes it a factor in the team’s National Qualifying Score for postseason seeding.

The meet was a showdown between two top-five teams and two Final Four teams from a year ago, with Thomas and Lee stealing most of the headlines going into the meet. It was Wong, though, a Team USA gold medalist at the world championships in 2022 and an Olympic hopeful, who scored 10s on both bars and beam to win the all-around.

Lee started the meet strong, throwing 9.900s on both bars and vault. She then hit tough luck in the final two rotations: Florida’s fans celebrated a perfect 10 for Wong during Lee’s floor routine, which saw her step out of bounds and score a 9.850, and then the Florida fans celebrated another 10 for Thomas during Lee’s routine on beam, during which she wobbled on the way to a 9.875. It’s as tough of a situation to be put in in the sport, and it happened to Lee twice.

Such is the experience on the road in the SEC, though, and why Auburn is likely fine with a 197.200 to go with its 197.350 away from home in Las Vegas. At the season’s end, six scores go into NQS qualification — those being the team’s top six scores but with three of them needing to be away. The 197.350 would’ve been a part of Auburn’s NQS last year.

In fact, the 197.200 Friday would’ve been a part of Auburn’s NQS in any other year before last year: Entering 2022, in the era before Lee’s arrival to campus, the 197.200 would’ve been Auburn’s second-best road score in program history, highlighting how far the current group has elevated the program in a short amount of time.

For its part, Auburn knows it can score higher especially on vault, where Auburn scored a stellar 49.500 last week before the score went down to a 49.225 this week, and on beam, where Auburn scored a 49.375 despite no gymnast hitting a 9.900.

Auburn next competes in its home opener against Arkansas on Jan. 20 in Neville Arena.

Auburn — 197.200 First rotation: Bars Sabados — 9.800 Hollingsworth — 9.800 Groth — 9.825 Stevens — 9.850 Gobourne — 9.875 Lee — 9.900 Team score: 49.250 Second rotation: Vault Hollingsworth — 9.725 Groth — 9.800 Hubbard — 9.775 Stevens — 9.850 Lee —9.900 Gobourne — 9.900 Team score: 49.225 Third rotation: Floor McLaughlin — 9.800 Hollingsworth — 9.850 Brusch — 9.725 Stevens — 9.900 Lee — 9.850 Gobourne — 9.950 Team score: 49.350 Fourth rotation: Beam Hollingsworth — 9.825 Brusch — 9.875 Stevens — 9.925 Groth — 9.800 McLaughlin —9.875 Lee — 9.875 Team score: 49.375