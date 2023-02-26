Surely, it wouldn’t happen. There was no way Justin Kirby could possibly do it again.
Kirby, Auburn’s right fielder, stepped to the plate in the bottom of the fifth of a tie game Sunday with no outs and bases loaded. It was the perfect opportunity for a grand slam — the sort of hit that can’t be expected of a hitter.
But with Kirby, it seemed fair to wonder. He already hit a home run earlier in the day, a go-ahead three-run shot that comfortably cleared the left field wall at Plainsman Park. It gave him both his fourth hit and home run of the season.
So, with a 2-2 count, a man seemingly capable of only hitting balls over fences again pulled a pitch deep to left field. This time it scraped the top of the Green Monster before it bounced over. There went hit — and home run — No. 5.
Kirby’s two-home run, seven-RBI day powered Auburn's bats in its series finale with USC, which was ruled a 12-12 tie in nine innings due to travel restrictions. Now seven games into the year, Kirby finds himself amid a peculiar start. He's not hitting lights out, but he's putting loads of pop into Auburn’s lineup.
"I'm glad he's on our team, and (it's) a special, special day for him,” Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said Sunday. “That's another one of those reasons I thought we played excellent offense — not just good offense, but excellent — especially these last two days.”
So far, Kirby’s average has lacked. He’s batting .200, and was 3 for 14 (.214) in the USC series. Despite that, his five home runs have him leading Auburn in runs scored (9), runs batted in (11), and, of course, in home runs. He’s also third in slugging (.800) and fourth in OPS (1.194) among all Tigers.
“I'd really like to mix in a base hit,” Kirby said with a grin. “That'd be good. There's definitely worse ways to start the season, but I think what's really important for me is just to kind of do less. The more I try to do, the harder I try to hit the ball, the less success I have.”
The Alpharetta, Ga., native’s power hasn’t been a total surprise. It was something both Thompson and teammates had alluded to preseason, and it's been present in seasons past.
A graduate transfer from Kent State, Kirby spent four years with the Golden Flashes. He was named the MAC’s Freshman of the Year and a freshman All-American after leading the conference in slugging and home runs in 2019. In three seasons, Kirby logged 29 career homers. He’s also no stranger to hitting for contact, as he arrived at Auburn with a career .305 batting average.
That’ll be the next piece for the veteran, who is already contributing in a deep lineup. It’s a group he said is just now hitting its stride.
“It's been awesome,” Kirby said of being at Auburn. “I mean, talk about a place that gives you a warm welcome. This is a really special place. I've said it a bunch of times. I've told the coaches, and I've told teammates. This place is rare. These coaches are incredible, and getting to work with them, they've helped me in so many ways.
“And again, obviously it's really cool to play in an environment like that, and we're just getting started. It's something I've never really experienced before.”