'Wouldn't take any of it back": Olympian Kirsty Coventry inducted into Auburn's Tiger Trail

Kirsty Coventry wouldn’t change a thing.

The legendary Zimbabwe Olympian was a long way from home when she first arrived at Auburn, but she found another home during her time on the Plains thanks to her teammates, coaches and the Auburn community.

So, when Zimbabwe’s most decorated Olympian was inducted into the Tiger Trail, Coventry simply just wanted to say thank you.

“I just really don't have many words,” Coventry said via a pre-recorded video message during the Tiger Trail ceremony. “I am so honored. Auburn was a huge part of my career and my life, and I'm so grateful to so many people for giving me that opportunity.”

After taking part in the 2000 Olympics as a high schooler, Coventry arrived at Auburn and swam for the Tigers from 2001-05 under the tutelage of legendary coaches David Marsh and Kim Brackin.

During that stretch from 2001-05, Coventry helped lead the Auburn women’s team to back-to-back NCAA national championships in 2003 and 2004.

In 2004, Coventry took home three Olympic medals with a gold, silver and bronze medal for Zimbabwe. And in her final year at Auburn, Coventry won three individual NCAA titles in 2005.

After her time at Auburn ended, Coventry won four more medals at the 2008 Olympic games as she took home three silver medals and one gold medal. She also competed in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and retired from swimming following the 2016 Olympics.

Looking back at her time at Auburn, it’s not the championships that Coventry remembers the most fondly but the time with her teammates and the fun they had.

“To my teammates, thank you for just making the journey fun,” Coventry said. “I know it was hard sometimes, but it was fun. And I wouldn't take any of it back. I wouldn't change any event. I'm super honored to have been your teammate. It really gave me the opportunity to know and feel what it was like to be a part of a big team.

“Coming from Zimbabwe, I never had that opportunity, so the love and the competitiveness and just the respect that we got to feel as a team was really special. And I carry that with me in my daily life. I carry those values of hard work and discipline through to my daily life. I'm trying to teach my 3-year old those different values, but just really want to say thank you to everybody.”

During her video message, Coventry thanked countless others that had impacted her during her time at Auburn.

From coaches to professors, to the entire athletic department, Coventry made sure to thank everyone who made her time at Auburn special.

“To the community and the University of Auburn, thank you for opening your arms to foreign athletes and foreign students to come and be a part of this community and this family,” Coventry said to end her video message. “It really is very incredible and very special."