WVU’s Erik Stevenson shines, Auburn can’t complete comeback in second straight loss

The last time Erik Stevenson played Auburn, he was decked in garnet and black, giving South Carolina 13 points in a loss that clinched a Southeastern Conference regular season title for the Tigers last season at Neville Arena.

Now a Mountaineer, the former SEC guard got his revenge Saturday, logging a career-high 31 points to down No. 15 Auburn 80-77, including a crucial late 3-pointer to cement a West Virginia lead that was threatened late by an impressive comeback effort.

Trailing by 17 points early in the second half, Auburn (16-5, 6-2 SEC) wiped that deficit down to a point with 3:59 remaining. It was back-and-forth for the remaining time, kicked off by Auburn’s KD Johnson, who had struggled offensively in recent contests.

After Johnson hit a fast break layup and couldn’t convert an and-1 attempt, Stevenson hit a 3 on the following possession, his sixth of the game, to secure a multi-possession lead. He did so again, nearly the exact same sequence, in the next minute, nailing another 3 to pad what was a one-score lead. He also hit a free throw on the Mountaineers’ final possession to force the Tigers into a 3-point attempt to tie in the final seconds

Much like Auburn’s loss to Texas A&M last week, West Virginia (13-8, 2-6 Big 12) got a hot start offensively, carving up the Tiger defense for a 16-point lead going into intermission. It went into halftime with more free throws made (12) than Auburn had field goals made (11).

Johni Broome and KD Johnson were crucial in Auburn’s late comeback. They ended the game with 25 combined points, 15 and 10, respectively. Twenty-four of those points were scored in the second half, and it was Johnson’s first double-digit scoring performance since Auburn’s loss to Memphis.

Jaylin Williams, who had a team-high 18 points, also nailed a 3 in the final minute, to draw the Tigers within three points.