Yohan Traore could begin practicing as early as this week

Auburn men’s basketball began practices for its upcoming trip to Israel last week without a key figure in five-star recruit and April signee Yohan Traore.

The combo forward’s absence wasn’t unexpected, as he was a later arrival to campus. Coach Bruce Pearl confirmed Tuesday that Traore arrived on campus this weekend, and that — after Camp War Eagle registration and some medical certification — he could practice with Auburn as early as this Friday.

“Yohan can shoot it,” Pearl said of Traore in May. “Now, whether or not he can defend on the perimeter, or playmake on the perimeter, that’s going to be stuff that we’re going to have to work on, because he’s not done a lot of it. I absolutely think he projects to, so it’s going to take it’s going to take some work.”

Traore is the last piece of Auburn 2022-23 roster to arrive on campus, and is one of four additions to this year’s roster alongside Morehead State transfer and Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year Johni Broome, four-star forward Chance Westry and three-star guard Tre Donaldson.

Ranked No. 25 nationally by 247Sports, Traore is the fourth highest-rated signee in Auburn, and the highest ranked signee in Auburn’s 2022 signing class, which is ranked No. 15 among Division I schools. Listed as a 6-foot-10 center, Traore committed to Auburn nine days after decommitting from LSU on March 22.

The duo of Traore and Broome will attempt to replace what was one of the best front courts in Auburn history in All-Americans Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, who Auburn lost to the NBA Draft following the 2021-22 season.

Both Smith and Kessler, who are expected to be first-round picks in this week’s draft, were instrumental in leading the Tigers through a season that saw them win the Southeastern Conference regular-season title, land a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and garner a No. 1 ranking for the first time in program history.

Auburn’s trip to Israel is more than a month away, scheduled from July 31 to Aug. 10 with scheduled games against the Israeli U-20 and Senior national teams.

