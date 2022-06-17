‘You could tell something was happening’: The feeling inside Auburn’s surge to the College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — Kason Howell remembered when he first felt it.

Now a four-year senior and starting centerfielder, Howell first arrived on Auburn’s campus in 2018, and the program he was joining was coming off its first Super Regional appearance since 1999.

The Tigers headed to Gainesville, Fla., for three games against the Florida Gators in that year’s Super Regional, and their first trip to Omaha in more than two decades came down to a 3-2 loss in 11 innings.

But as Auburn began preparing for 2019, Howell said he could sense what was to come.

“You could tell something was happening with the program, that we were striving for this moment, right now,” Howell said Thursday. “For two College World Series appearances in three years.”

A breakthrough came to fruition in 2019, as Auburn again returned to Super Regionals, this time beating North Carolina in Chapel Hill in three games to advance to the College World Series for the first time since 1997. And three years later, after being selected to finish second-to-last in the Southeastern Conference and last in the SEC West, Auburn has done it again, as it’ll play in a second College World Series in four years starting Thursday against Ole Miss.

Howell — one of multiple seniors coach Butch Thompson has pointed to as a leader on this year’s squad — acknowledged another feeling Thursday in how much different this year’s trip to Omaha is from the one he took as a freshman three years ago.

The centerfielder said it took him about three innings to realize just what was happening in 2019: That Auburn was, in fact, four teams away from a national title.

But it’s different this time around.

“Our motto of ‘Not Done Yet’ is really sticking with us,” Howell said. “It’s really taken a hold of this team and I think that we have a great vision of winning a national championship and bringing home that trophy for the first time to this program.”

Howell said Auburn had a “great vision, too,” in 2019, but senior reliever Carson Skipper was a little more clear cut about why that vision resulted in a winless two-game exit.

“The motto back in 2019 was kind of, y’know, ‘Let’s make it Omaha,’” Skipper said. “This year, it’s been ‘Go out and let’s win a national championship.’ Just making it here’s not good enough for us.”

The reason for that difference? It goes back to Thompson.

“He’s got the work, and drive and just desire to make us better,” Skipper said. “Not just better baseball players, but better men, and I think that’s very special in a program.”

In seven seasons, Thompson is now rivaling Auburn baseball coaching greats Hal Baird and Paul Nix with as many College World Series appearances as either had in their 37 combined years on the Plains.

Both Baird and Nix are first and second, respectively, in all-time wins as head coaches of Auburn baseball. Their 1,149 combined wins account for more than half of the program’s all-time victories.

It took Nix four years to reach his inaugural World Series appearance, and another nine years for the second. Baird, who started at Auburn in 1985, didn’t reach his first with the Tigers until 1994, with the second coming three years later.

Auburn’s recent volume of postseason success — including a 10-4 record over its past two postseasons — is “a testament to this man right here,” Auburn slugger Sonny DiChiara said Thursday before pointing to Thompson.

“How hard he works every day, and how much he enjoys us, and how much he loves investing into us and [there are] more people to come,” DiChiara said. “I didn’t know Coach Thompson that well until I got on campus, and so just the way he’s invested in me, that’s how every new player is. He just invests in them.”

Howell, too, echoed his teammates sentiments, as the feelings he got when he came to the program in 2018, he said, began with his head coach.

“You could tell then it was starting to roll, and that if you didn’t want to be a part of it, then you could go somewhere else, and that this team was built to win national championships,” Howell said. “And that all started with Coach Thompson.”

