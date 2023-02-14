What’s 43 multiplied by two?

The answer is 86, but when solving the equation for Bruce Pearl, the answer is told a little differently — and involves the Missouri Tigers.

“They just went to Tennessee, beat Tennessee and scored 86 at Tennessee,” Pearl said of Missouri. “We scored 43 (against Tennessee). You do the math.”

After losing its third straight to a high-powered Alabama offense Saturday, Auburn will be faced with containing another team chalk full of offensive potential — and yes, one that hung 86 points on a historically great Tennessee defense in a building where Auburn struggled to reach 40.

“This is a really, really good offensive team, really hard-to-guard team,” Pearl said. “They’re No. 1 in free throw percentage, they’re No. 2 in getting to the free-throw line. We foul people too much and send them to the line too much. They’re No. 5 in 3-point percentage. They’re not a great defensive team but they lead the league in turning you over because they pressure you and make you go faster.”

Look at the Southeastern Conference leaders in team offense, and Missouri flies to the top of the chart. It’s No. 1 in shots made per game (29.1), field goal percentage (48.2%), 3-point percentage (36.6%), and free throw percentage (75.75). It’s also No. 2 in points per game (82.1) and 3-pointers made per game (9.6).

“I will tell you, it’ll be as exciting and an up-tempo of a contest as we’ll play at home all year long,” Pearl said. “They play a very exciting brand of basketball. Their tempo is only second to Alabama.

“They play, in their offensive system, even though they’ve got a couple of bigs, they play a five-guard type system. And the last thing is obviously Kobe Brown is one of the candidates for Player of the Year.”

Brown, a Huntsville native, has been Missouri’s de facto scorer, averaging a team-high 16.5 points per game, but he’s far from it. The visiting Tigers have eight different scorers averaging more than 8.0 points per game, and six players log a 20-point game.

For all the points they can score, though, that’s not what stands out to Auburn forward Chris Moore.

“What stands out to me is their off-the-ball movement, most definitely,” Moore said. “Their offense is never stagnant. They’ve got a lot of guys moving around when other players are trying to make plays.

“So I feel like that’s gonna be something that we’ve really got to focus on and lock in on, just making sure we see the ball and making sure we see our man.”