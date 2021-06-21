'You're not here to be average': Derek Mason shares life lessons during Juneteenth event

Although Saturday’s rain put a damper on Auburn Athletics’ Juneteenth unity walk, several athletes and coaches still gathered together to acknowledge the day’s importance and share messages of how they can make a difference going forward.
Auburn’s planned walk instead became a presentation inside Auburn Arena featuring messages from several speakers, including Auburn Black Student Union president Mya Strickland, Auburn football defensive coordinator Derek Mason, Auburn SAAC president and football long snapper Jacob Quattlebaum, and Auburn track and field athlete Keira McCarrell.
Mason followed Strickland’s speech and talked about his own experiences and his advice for the younger generation in attendance.
Mason described growing up in Phoenix, Arizona as part of a community that looked exactly like him. Then, in 1986, Mason’s mother moved him to a different high school across town, placing him in a new world where he was one of only five African-American students.
“For me, I thought it would be awful, but it wasn’t,” Mason said. “What my mom used to tell me all the time was, ‘Growth is optional change is inevitable.’”
Mason centered his message on the idea of growth and change as well as there being two kinds of people: those who are limited and those who are limitless. He encouraged those listening to become comfortable being uncomfortable in life, and he explained the importance of being your best self in whatever situation you find yourself in.
Mason told the crowd that not every place is like Auburn, and he harped on how the university’s embracing of the world “family” is a sincere one. In closing, the first-year defensive coordinator emphasized the value of consistency and being intentional with each and every thing a person does.
“Be your best self. Feel comfortable in your own skin, and watch how you grow and watch how people around you grow,” Mason said. “Take that opportunity and be great in it. Don’t be average. You’re not here to be average. This place is not average, this family is not average, so let’s be our best selves.”
‘Alive and well’
Strickland, one of the day’s first speakers, used her time in front of the crowd to share Juneteenth’s origins while explaining the role the student-athletes can play today.
Strickland explained how Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in January 1863 didn’t mean immediate freedom for many slaves in the United States, as was the case in Galveston, Texas. The news wasn’t delivered to slaves there until June 19, 1865, when Union Army General Gordon Granger read General Order No. 3 proclaiming and enforcing freedom of enslaved people in the state.
A Montgomery native, Strickland said her own education in school about emancipation and slavery was limited, and her own research revealed several misconceptions about those topics.
“Many states that were border states between the South and the North that stayed loyal to the North during the war did not have to give up their enslaved people,” Strickland said. “The Freedom Act did not actually apply to them in fact, of the 3 million people that were enslaved in the United States during the time, about 50 percent of them had run away on their own during the Civil War, meaning our people did what they had to do and they freed themselves.”
Strickland began her speech by urging the Black men and women in the audience to reflect on present conditions, especially in Alabama. She later pointed out that the teaching of Juneteenth’s origin and significance is under fire in many state houses, and she brought up the passing of bills banning the teaching of critical race theory in schools.
Strickland also discussed Alabama’s incarceration history and the plans for more private prisons to come to the state.
“Yes, modern-day slavery as we know it is alive and well. It may not exist in the form that it did in the 1800s, but it does exist today in modern-day prisons,” Strickland said. “Right now in the state of Alabama, three new prisons are being built and are being privately funded by corporations to ensure that for the next 30 years we taxpayers are paying for the locking up of our children and grandchildren. Instead of investing that money into a state that is 46th in the country in education, our own governor, Kay Ivey – a former Auburn graduate and Board of Trustees member – is using her power to enslave her own without informing the public nor her constituents.