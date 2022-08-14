Zac Etheridge learned a lot during summer trip to Los Angeles Chargers, and now it’s about passing that information on

In a short time on Auburn’s coaching staff, Zac Etheridge has already carved out a seemingly invaluable role. He’s shown prowess on the recruiting trail. He took on more responsibility this offseason when he was promoted to the Tigers’ assistant head coach.

And for a week this offseason, Etheridge got to add something few others on Auburn’s staff can say they have in NFL experience, as he spent the end of July at the Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp in Costa Mesa, Calif., as part of the league’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

“Going out there and listening to Coach (Brandon) Staley in the meeting room and the things that they do defensively and how they talk and thinking about situations all the time,” Etheridge said Thursday. “Going out there and spending time with their staff and just being able to bring it back to our team meant the world to me. I’m forever grateful for the opportunity because a lot of people don’t get that.”

The opportunity was something Etheridge said he sought out this offseason, and it also allowed Etheridge to shadow someone he said he considers a brother in Chargers secondary coach Derrick Ansley. Ansley played at Etheridge’s hometown Troy while he was playing at Charles Henderson High School.

“You have to go out and apply for certain things but I’m always trying to find ways to develop my game because we don’t have all the answers, right?” Etheridge said. “And anytime you get the opportunity — I went around this offseason and visited with the Saints, visited with a lot of different teams trying to find ways to help us get better.

“Coach Ansley and I, we’ve been in touch and he knew I was interested in trying to figure out what the NFL level looks like and how they do and how they teach because at the end of the day, all guys are trying to reach that level.”

While Etheridge said he sought the opportunity to improve individually, it was also about being able to come back and pass along what he learned, both in the meeting room and on the recruiting trail.

“In terms of being able to have that NFL experience of being in that room and actually sitting in the main room with the highest level of professionals, it was impressive to me. I learned a lot. But now it’s about passing that information on.”

Etheridge was promoted from cornerbacks coach to secondary coach in January after the departure of former defensive coordinator Derek Mason, and his leadership is something defensive backs have described as valuable during fall camp.

“He always talks about culture,” Donovan Kaufman said. “Culture, culture, culture. He wants us to be the hardest-working group on the field. Tough, disciplined, smart. That’s our motto. So, Coach E is definitely a big hand. He looks to us. He tells the older guys — like you said, me, (Nehemiah Pritchett), (Jaylen Simpson), (Zion Puckett) — He let us know and we, we bring it back to the group. So, he wants it to be player-led.”