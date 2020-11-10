Zakoby McClain, Owen Pappoe step up in K.J. Britt’s absence

Auburn linebacker K.J. Britt’s hand surgery following the Georgia game left a big hole for the Tigers to fill in the middle of their defense, with defensive coordinator Kevin Steele comparing Britt’s absence to losing your quarterback on offense.
Britt being sidelined meant someone in the linebacker corps had to rise to the occasion while the senior was out. Fortunately for the Tigers, two players did.
Sophomore linebacker Owen Pappoe and junior Zakoby McClain have shown flashes during their time as Tigers, but they’ve truly excelled this season — especially in their bigger roles while Britt is on the mend. The duo has combined for 115 tackles and four sacks this fall, with 83 of those tackles and two of those sacks coming since Britt left the field after the Oct. 3 loss to the Bulldogs.
McClain and Pappoe are the two leading tacklers for the Tigers through six games, and their importance on a Tigers’ defense that finally seems settled in hasn’t been lost on their head coach.
“Our linebackers, they're real linebackers. They played outstanding. We're down K.J. Britt. Keep that in mind, you know. One of the most dominating defensive players in our league, and those guys are getting better each week,” Gus Malzahn said after the LSU victory on Oct. 31. “We were able to rotate some of the young guys in even early in the game, [Cam] Riley and some of those other guys to give them some experience, but both those linebackers are really good at blitzing, and today they finished some in the pass rush.”
Malzahn and the coaching staff were undoubtedly looking for consistency in Britt’s absence, and that’s exactly what McClain and Pappoe have delivered. In three of the four games Britt has missed, McClain was the team’s leading tackler and Pappoe was second. The only exception was the Ole Miss victory in which Pappoe led the way with a career-high 14 tackles while McClain ended up with the fifth-most tackles.
Steele spoke glowingly about both players, saying Pappoe has grown a lot in his two years and that McClain has naturally matured during a year in which he began play as a backup. The fifth-year Auburn defensive coordinator explained the two have been so productive in part because they stay on the field so much, which makes monitoring their snaps in order to keep them fresh necessary.
Given Pappoe and McClain’s drive, pulling them to the sideline is usually easier said than done.
“They’ve taken their responsibility very seriously. They’re very mature about it. They’re pros in that regard. The thing you have to watch is the pitch count that you get into. Some of those games, you get into 80, 85 snaps — that’s a lot of snaps,” Steele said. “I think that’s probably been the biggest thing — they’ve not wanted to come out. They’re not over there asking for a break, and that speaks volumes to their competitiveness.”
Pappoe and McClain put together one of their finest performances of the season on Oct. 31 to help the Tigers’ defense totally overpower LSU.
The two linebackers said stopping LSU’s running game was the biggest key with LSU playing a true freshman quarterback, and the two helped make that happen as part of a defense that only surrendered 32 yards on the ground. Pappoe, who had six tackles in the 48-11 victory, said it was evident LSU was ready to throw in the towel when Auburn stopped the run and forced LSU to pass, which didn’t go much better for the Bayou Bengals.
Pappoe hasn’t been at Auburn for very long, but he’s been there long enough to recognize showdowns with a division rival and the defending national champion stand out among the rest.
“Games like this just bring something else out of you. A game like this is a reason why you want to come to Auburn, to win a game like this,” Pappoe said. “We played hard and played together. It was really exciting.”
McClain didn’t hesitate when asked about the growth of the defense after the LSU victory, saying he felt like it was improving. Those improvements have been in part due to his success as well as Pappoe’s, which has led to both standing out in Steele’s scheme and looking to continue their play against Tennessee on Nov. 21.
“[Coach Steele] just told us good game, we played our [butts] off and let’s get back to Auburn football,” McClain said.
