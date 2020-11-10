Zakoby McClain, Owen Pappoe step up in K.J. Britt’s absence

Malzahn and the coaching staff were undoubtedly looking for consistency in Britt’s absence, and that’s exactly what McClain and Pappoe have delivered. In three of the four games Britt has missed, McClain was the team’s leading tackler and Pappoe was second. The only exception was the Ole Miss victory in which Pappoe led the way with a career-high 14 tackles while McClain ended up with the fifth-most tackles.

Steele spoke glowingly about both players, saying Pappoe has grown a lot in his two years and that McClain has naturally matured during a year in which he began play as a backup. The fifth-year Auburn defensive coordinator explained the two have been so productive in part because they stay on the field so much, which makes monitoring their snaps in order to keep them fresh necessary.

Given Pappoe and McClain’s drive, pulling them to the sideline is usually easier said than done.

“They’ve taken their responsibility very seriously. They’re very mature about it. They’re pros in that regard. The thing you have to watch is the pitch count that you get into. Some of those games, you get into 80, 85 snaps — that’s a lot of snaps,” Steele said. “I think that’s probably been the biggest thing — they’ve not wanted to come out. They’re not over there asking for a break, and that speaks volumes to their competitiveness.”