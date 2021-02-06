Benedict College outmuscles Tuskegee men on way to win

Tuskegee’s road trip came up empty Saturday when host Benedict College dropped the Golden Tigers 80-65 in Columbia, S.C.

Benedict outrebounded Tuskegee 52-37, and scored 44 points in the paint compared to Tuskegee’s 12.

Tuskegee fell to 1-2 in SIAC play. Benedict remained perfect in the early going of league play, now 3-0.

Gregg Boyd scored a team-high 17 points for Tuskegee in the loss. DeShawn Millington added another 10 points.

But Benedict was strong inside, building a 43-35 lead by halftime before extending it in the second half.

Tuskegee returns from the road trip to face Spring Hill College in Mobile on Feb. 13, on the front end of a back-to-back there that’ll see the teams rematch on Feb. 14.

Tuskegee will have its next chance at Benedict College on Feb. 18 at home in Tuskegee.