Big dance bound: Tuskegee women’s basketball selected for Division II NCAA Tournament

The Golden Tigers are going to the big dance.

The Tuskegee women’s basketball team is headed to the Division II NCAA Tournament, seeded fifth in the Southeast region in the national bracket released Sunday night.

Tuskegee will face fourth-seeded Tusculum at the Southeast regional tournament site in Jefferson City, Tenn.

The winner will face the region’s top seed, Belmont Abbey.

After Tuskegee’s postseason was thrown into doubt last month, the Golden Tigers will end its stellar season on the grand stage.

The Golden Tigers are queens without a crown. The runaway class of the SIAC during the regular season, Tuskegee saw the SIAC cancel the conference tournament in February before it had the chance to win it — leaving the Golden Tigers without a direct path to an automatic qualifier to the national tournament and awaiting word on their postseason fate.

Tuskegee was ranked No. 19 nationally in the latest WBCA rankings for Division II last week, after finishing its SIAC-only schedule in January and February with a stellar 12-1 record.