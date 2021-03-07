Big dance bound: Tuskegee women’s basketball selected for Division II NCAA Tournament

The Golden Tigers are going to the big dance.
The Tuskegee women’s basketball team is headed to the Division II NCAA Tournament, seeded fifth in the Southeast region in the national bracket released Sunday night.
Tuskegee will face fourth-seeded Tusculum at the Southeast regional tournament site in Jefferson City, Tenn.
The winner will face the region’s top seed, Belmont Abbey.
After Tuskegee’s postseason was thrown into doubt last month, the Golden Tigers will end its stellar season on the grand stage.
The Golden Tigers are queens without a crown. The runaway class of the SIAC during the regular season, Tuskegee saw the SIAC cancel the conference tournament in February before it had the chance to win it — leaving the Golden Tigers without a direct path to an automatic qualifier to the national tournament and awaiting word on their postseason fate.
Tuskegee was ranked No. 19 nationally in the latest WBCA rankings for Division II last week, after finishing its SIAC-only schedule in January and February with a stellar 12-1 record.
Tuskegee won three games of four this season against Benedict College — the team that beat Tuskegee in the SIAC Tournament finals last year, and stood as Tuskegee’s best threat entering the season. Benedict College won the first meeting between the teams on Feb. 17, but Tuskegee bounced back to win the rematch a day later and then swept another back-to-back between the teams.
But in late February, Tuskegee’s next steps were thrown into doubt when the SIAC suddenly called off all conference championship events for winter and spring sports, citing ongoing concerns for COVID-19,
The SIAC schools retained the autonomy to participate in competition outside the conference, though — with Tuskegee left hoping it had already earned an at-large berth in the Division II NCAA Tournament during the regular season and would have the chance to finish its outstanding season on the big stage.
The NCAA unveiled its 48-team bracket Sunday night.
The tournament will begin with regional quarterfinals on March 12. The regional semifinals will be played March 13 with the regional championships being played March 15.
Each regional winner will advance to the Elite Eight, which will be held March 23-36 in Columbus, Ohio.