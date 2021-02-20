Blakely leads Tuskegee to another big win over Benedict College

India Blakely scored 28 points and the Tuskegee women’s basketball team topped Benedict College 90-88 in another battle between the two teams at the top of the SIAC standings.

Tuskegee moved to 11-1 with the win. Benedict fell to 8-2.

Tuskegee’s Ashiala Jackson tallied a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Lena Yoonis scored another 16 points for the Golden Tigers.

Tamia Willingham-King scored 10 points to give Tuskegee four scorers in double figures.

Tuskegee led 71-58 after three quarters but staved off a furious Benedict rally to seal the win.

Tuskegee’s now beaten Benedict in three of four straight meetings.

Tuskegee lost to Benedict 67-58 last Wednesday in the Golden Tigers’ first loss of the season, but Tuskegee got revenge on the second half of the back-to-back Thursday with an 86-78 win to hand Benedict its first loss.

The SIAC schedule is made up back-to-backs and Tuskegee and Benedict happened to be scheduled for four straight games.

The teams play again Sunday at 1 p.m. in Tuskegee.

