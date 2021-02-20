 Skip to main content
Blakely leads Tuskegee to another big win over Benedict College
Tuskegee Women’s Basketball

Blakely leads Tuskegee to another big win over Benedict College

India Blakely

Tuskegee's India Blakely dribbles with the ball against Miles College on Feb. 3 in Tuskegee.

 Eric Starling/For the O-A News

India Blakely scored 28 points and the Tuskegee women’s basketball team topped Benedict College 90-88 in another battle between the two teams at the top of the SIAC standings.

Tuskegee moved to 11-1 with the win. Benedict fell to 8-2.

Tuskegee’s Ashiala Jackson tallied a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Lena Yoonis scored another 16 points for the Golden Tigers.

Tamia Willingham-King scored 10 points to give Tuskegee four scorers in double figures.

Tuskegee led 71-58 after three quarters but staved off a furious Benedict rally to seal the win.

Tuskegee’s now beaten Benedict in three of four straight meetings.

Tuskegee lost to Benedict 67-58 last Wednesday in the Golden Tigers’ first loss of the season, but Tuskegee got revenge on the second half of the back-to-back Thursday with an 86-78 win to hand Benedict its first loss.

The SIAC schedule is made up back-to-backs and Tuskegee and Benedict happened to be scheduled for four straight games.

The teams play again Sunday at 1 p.m. in Tuskegee.

