Boyd leads Golden Tigers to bounce-back win

Gregg Boyd scored a team-high 26 points and the Tuskegee men’s basketball team bounced back to top Spring Hill College 78-69 on Sunday in Mobile.

Steve Dulley scored another 14 points for the Golden Tigers and Reco Hallman added 12.

Tuskegee responded to split the back-to-back after losing to Spring Hill College 74-73 on Saturday.

Sharpshooting Boyd hit 6-of-8 from behind the 3-point line. Spring Hill College picked up 22 points from Sam Davidson and a double-double from David Daniels, who finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, but Tuskegee led 39-28 at the half en route to the victory.

Sunday’s win lifts Tuskegee to 2-3 in the SIAC season.

The Golden Tigers are next set to host Miles College on Tuesday before hosting Benedict College on Thursday.

They’ll be back home Tuesday for the first time since January.