Boyd’s game-winner lifts Tuskegee past Albany State

Gregg Boyd hit the game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds left and the Tuskegee men’s basketball team defeated Albany State 81-79 on Sunday to give the Golden Tigers their first win in SIAC play.

Tuskegee is now 1-1 in the league after avenging Saturday’s first game with Albany State.

Tuskegee trailed 79-78 in the closing moments before Boyd hit the game-winner.

Rakym Felder led Tuskegee with 21 points, while Steve Dulley and DeShawn Millington both scored 14.

Trey Foster added another 11 points for Tuskegee to put four Golden Tigers in double figures.

Boyd scored nine points — including the three most important ones for him coming in the clutch moments.

Tuskegee is now even in conference and 1-2 on the season, with only a loss to Division I UAB on the ledger before the conference opener this weekend.

Albany State won the teams’ first game 80-75 on Saturday.

Tuskegee will next play conference foe Benedict College on Feb. 6 in Columbia, S.C.

The Golden Tigers will then step out of conference play to take on Allen University, also in Columbia, on Feb. 7 before traveling back.

