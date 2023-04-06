Southern Union’s Opelika campus will be getting some excitement this fall as the school puts together its inaugural season for men’s and women’s soccer.

Joining 11 other Bison sports teams, the two soccer programs will be conducted at the Opelika campus, rather than the Wadley campus that is home to the remainder of their athletic programs.

The women’s team will be coached by Mac Matthews, no stranger to the Auburn area. A 1987 graduate of Samford University, Matthews coached at Auburn High School from 2002-2013 and since 2013 has also served as technical director and coach for the Auburn Thunder soccer club.

On the men’s side, Taylor Jones will be head of the program. After serving as assistant coach at the University of Tennessee Southern last season, Jones was named the Mid-South Conference’s Assistant Coach of the Year.

Jones also has five years of junior college coaching under his belt, spending 2017-2021 at Louisburg College that first season before spending the next four as head coach at Andrew College in Georgia.

Both teams will be playing their games at nearby Opelika Sportsplex’s Championship Field, joining the Alabama Community College Association.

Developing any new program will have its challenges and both Matthews and Jones have had to lean on their network as they work to put together a schedule and team for the program’s first year.

A prospective player camp will be held in early summer as the pair looks to fill out their rosters for Southern Union’s first official soccer season.

The Southeastern Conference does not sponsor men’s soccer, so Jones has the advantage of Auburn University being a draw to potential players while he can offer them the opportunity to continue a soccer career while still having the benefits of a nearby SEC school.

In addition to that, both coaches see a gap in the athletic programs of junior colleges throughout the state, so they have a jump on things should other schools decide to put together a soccer team themselves.

“It’s shocking when you look around and there’s close to 40 junior college programs surrounding us in Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida and zero in Alabama,” Matthews said. “We have an opportunity to kick it off to corner the market.”

Matthews’ emphasis was on the fact that both teams will be able to “be a blessing” for players in a sport where many athletes see their careers ending after high school. As soccer expands in the southeast, Southern Union will be able to capitalize on under-explored talent that may go unseen by Division I coaches.

“Your top 1% end up as professionals overseas in the MLS and those kinds of programs, then the next 3% go Division I,” Matthews said. “That leaves us with 96% of players who think they’re done and the vast majority of them shouldn’t be.”

While Jones has experience in recruiting after his time in collegiate athletics, Matthews has not had to do that just yet, so he said his goal in putting together a women’s team will be taking advantage of the network he has built while being sure to get his eyes on unexplored places where the talent will be.

In this opening season, both coaches were trying to dig themselves out of a hole while developing a schedule because at the time they began working on it, most teams had already completed their schedules.

With a road-heavy schedule facing his team in 2023, Jones has 16 games on the schedule for the men’s team so far and hopes that those teams will be willing to make the trip to Opelika in return.

Matthews says he hopes the spring “friendly season” can be a stretch in the future where the Bison can explore the idea of possibly playing more competitive teams in higher divisions, like maybe a Division III team they otherwise would not have on the schedule.