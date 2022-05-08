CONFERENCE CHAMPS: Tuskegee softball wins SIAC Tournament

Kendra Gibbins hit the walk-off RBI in the 10th inning and the Tuskegee softball team won the SIAC Tournament on Saturday night in Albany, Ga.

Myracle Hawkins raced home on Gibbins’ game-winner to defeat Spring Hill the championship game 1-0.

Tuskegee is 29-11 on the season and 18-1 in SIAC play and will represent the conference in the Division II NCAA Tournament.

Tuskegee won four games in three days to take the SIAC Tournament title.

Tuskegee’s Ayriana Stoneback earned all four wins in the circle, in the championship game throwing all 10 innings and allowing just one hit.

Stoneback was named the SIAC Tournament Most Valuable Player.

Tuskegee coach Dietrich Randle was named SIAC Coach of the Year at the end of the season. Gibbons was named conference Player of the Year and Stoneback was named conference Starting Pitcher of the Year.

Tuskegee’s Kaeley Roldan also earned superlative honors, being named SIAC Utility Player of the Year, while catcher Nylah Strange-Lindley and outfielder Cecelia Tennessee also earned first-team All-SIAC honors. Jada Chadwick was also named second-team All-SIAC.

The selection show for the Division II NCAA Tournament is scheduled for Monday.

