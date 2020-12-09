Former Alabama, NFL coach Ray Perkins passes away

While he only had a 23-34 regular-season mark with the Giants, he started a turnaround for the organization before leaving. In 1981, Perkins led the team to its first postseason berth since 1963. New York upset the defending NFC champion Eagles in the NFC wild-card game before losing in the divisional round to a San Francisco 49ers team that went on to win the Super Bowl.

Perkins had been offensive coordinator with the San Diego Chargers before joining the Giants. He was then-general manager George Young's first major hire and the two upgraded the roster and installed discipline.

“I remember George saying, ‘He will make it very uncomfortable for our players to lose," Giants co-owner John Mara said Wednesday “Ray did a good job for us and got us into the playoffs in 1981 for the first time in many years. During the 1982 season, which was shortened due to a players strike, he announced he was leaving at the end of the year to go to Alabama, which he described as his dream job.”

Bill Parcells replaced Perkins and inherited a team that had Lawrence Taylor, Phil Simms and Harry Carson. It went on to win Super Bowls after the 1986 and '90 seasons.