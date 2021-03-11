Golden opportunity: Tuskegee enters NCAA Tournament primed to push as far as possible

“I was a little nervous going into the first game, just given the history, since I’ve been at Tuskegee, with Benedict. But once I’d seen that we could play with them, I knew that we had a really good chance at beating them the next game,” Blakely said.

And though they’re queens without a crown — who didn’t have the chance to win their conference tournament championship — they know from those games that they’re capable of playing championship basketball.

“We definitely want to start the tournament the way that we ended with Benedict,” Powell said. “I think that we were playing at a really, really high level. Our kids were focused and locked in, simply because, again, Benedict is a good team and we had to be in order to get those wins.”

Now, Jackson said that she knows every team the Golden Tigers face will be a good team at that level — but they’re confident because they’ve put in hard work just like the others have.

They’ve also survived a topsy-turvy season to make it to the final stage at the NCAA Tournament.

“It was (difficult), but that’s when being a team and being a family becomes a part, and you’ve got people you can lean on that can help pick you up, and you can do the same for them,” Jackson said.