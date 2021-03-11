Golden opportunity: Tuskegee enters NCAA Tournament primed to push as far as possible

Ashiala Jackson knows there’s no going back now.
After a stop-and-go season, and after facing plenty of uncertainty and adversity in the middle of a pandemic, the Golden Tigers have finally made it to the NCAA Tournament.
Now there’s nowhere to go but forward. There’s nothing left for them to do but to push as far as they can.
“I want to win everything that we can win,” Jackson said simply, from over the phone at the regional site in Tennessee.
“I want to go as far as we can go.”
Tuskegee takes on Tusculum on Friday night in the first round of the Division II NCAA Tournament in Jefferson City, Tenn. The Golden Tigers are finally where they belong at the big dance at the end of a stellar year — their season revived again after the SIAC Tournament was canceled in late February and their postseason fate was suddenly thrown into question.
Tuskegee was the class of the conference this season, winning 12 of 13 games, but the team lost its chance at an automatic bid when the conference tournament was called off.
Still, Tuskegee earned a berth in the Southeast regional. Jackson was one of the reasons for that, averaging 17.7 points per game and 9.6 rebounds per game.
Senior guard India Blakely was another, averaging 12.7 points per game.
“It was very exciting because we went into the season not really knowing what was going to happen,” Blakely said, when asked what it was like to learn on Selection Sunday that Tuskegee had earned a bid. “To be selected, it was a breath of fresh air.”
Fifth-seeded Tuskegee (12-1) meets fourth-seeded Tusculum (18-3), with the winner set to advance to the second round to face the region’s top seed, Belmont Abbey (22-2).
On the other side of the region, third-seeded Carson-Newman (15-3) meets sixth-seeded Catawba (10-3) for a shot at second-seeded Barton (12-2).
Each region’s winner will advance to the Elite Eight in Columbus, Ohio, later in March.
Friday’s game will tip off at 7:45 p.m. and be streamed for free on cneagles.com, the website of regional host Carson-Newman.
“It was really exciting, just knowing that all the hard work and time that we put in finally had paid off,” Jackson said. “We didn’t know that this was going to happen. So we were just grateful and thankful that all our hard wasn’t put to just nothing.”
But the Golden Tigers aren’t done yet.
Blakely said she thinks the team can compete for the region championship if it plays well. The Golden Tigers are seeded in the lower half of their region, but they were ranked No. 16 in the nation in the latest WBCA Division II coaches’ poll, and that’s not for no reason.
The Golden Tigers soared through their conference-only schedule this season, flying high and scoring big. And they were at their best when playing against the best — taking three games out of four against fellow SIAC contender Benedict College.
Benedict College is the team that beat Tuskegee in the SIAC Tournament championship game in 2020. The two teams were clashed four times this season, all in a row on the pandemic-altered schedule, and then-unbeaten Benedict College took the first game to hand then-unbeaten Tuskegee its first loss.
But somewhere during that game, Tuskegee head coach Trelanne Powell said the light bulb went off for her players.
They realized they could run with them.
Tuskegee went on to win the next three meetings.
“The biggest thing was, we were down 18 points against Benedict and we brought it back to within a maybe two- or four-point game,” Powell explained. “So we knew that we definitely could compete with them, we just had to get rid of some mistakes that we made early in the game.”
The Golden Tigers did just that.
Tuskegee lost to Benedict College 67-58 in the team’s only loss this season on Feb. 17. The next day, Jackson scored 36 and Tuskegee won 86-78. Led by Blakely’s 28, Tuskegee won the third game, too, before taking the series with the help of 21 from Jackson and 17 from Blakely in the fourth meeting.
“I was a little nervous going into the first game, just given the history, since I’ve been at Tuskegee, with Benedict. But once I’d seen that we could play with them, I knew that we had a really good chance at beating them the next game,” Blakely said.
And though they’re queens without a crown — who didn’t have the chance to win their conference tournament championship — they know from those games that they’re capable of playing championship basketball.
“We definitely want to start the tournament the way that we ended with Benedict,” Powell said. “I think that we were playing at a really, really high level. Our kids were focused and locked in, simply because, again, Benedict is a good team and we had to be in order to get those wins.”
Now, Jackson said that she knows every team the Golden Tigers face will be a good team at that level — but they’re confident because they’ve put in hard work just like the others have.
They’ve also survived a topsy-turvy season to make it to the final stage at the NCAA Tournament.
“It was (difficult), but that’s when being a team and being a family becomes a part, and you’ve got people you can lean on that can help pick you up, and you can do the same for them,” Jackson said.
Together, they’ll ride to the end at the NCAA Tournament.