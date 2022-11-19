Is Lane Kiffin’s mind elsewhere? SEC football kickoff times, TV channels and points spreads for Nov. 19

AUSTIN PEAY AT No. 8 ALABAMA

Records: Austin Peay 7-3; Alabama 8-2

Kickoff: 11 a.m., Bryant-Denny Stadium

TV: SEC Network+ or ESPN+

Vegas line: Off the books

Outlook: While the national media wrings hands over the fact that Alabama is out of the playoff picture, the Crimson Tide gets its Iron Bowl tune-up.

ETSU AT MISSISSIPPI STATE

Records: ETSU 3-7; Mississippi State 6-4

Kickoff: 11 a.m., Davis Wade Stadium

TV: SEC Network+ or ESPN+

Vegas line: Off the books

Outlook: Mike Leach is 0-2 in the Egg Bowl, and looks to get his first rivalry win after this tune-up.

UMASS AT TEXAS A&M

Records: UMass 1-9; Texas A&M 3-7

Kickoff: 11 a.m., Kyle Field

TV: SEC Network+ or ESPN+

Vegas line: Texas A&M -32.5

Outlook: The one-win Minutemen are just what the doctor ordered for ailing Texas A&M.

FLORIDA AT VANDERBILT

Records: Florida 6-4; Vanderbilt 4-6

Kickoff: 11 a.m., Vanderbilt Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Vegas line: Florida -14.5

Outlook: Tennessee is next, so a bowl looks unlikely for Vanderbilt even if it pulls this upset.

No. 1 GEORGIA AT KENTUCKY

Records: Georgia 10-0; Kentucky 6-4

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Kroger Field

TV: CBS

Vegas line: Georgia -22.5

Outlook: The season hasn’t been the one Kentucky wanted, but the Wildcats still have a chance to try to pull an upset for the ages.

WESTERN KENTUCKY AT AUBURN

Records: Western Kentucky 7-4; Auburn 4-6

Kickoff: 3 p.m., Jordan-Hare Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Vegas line: Auburn -5.5

Outlook: Western Kentucky is a better team than Auburn would’ve wanted to face in its Iron Bowl tune-up, but the Tigers will look to avoid an ugly loss for Cadillac.

No. 5 TENNESSEE AT SOUTH CAROLINA

Records: Tennessee 9-1; South Carolina 6-4

Kickoff: 6 p.m., Williams-Brice Stadium

TV: ESPN

Vegas line: Tennessee -21.5

Outlook: Tennessee’s in must-win mode from here on out as it looks to sneak into the playoff as a second SEC team behind Georgia.

No. 14 OLE MISS AT ARKANSAS

Records: Ole Miss 8-2; Arkansas 5-5

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Reynolds Razorback Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Vegas line: Ole Miss -2.5

Outlook: Is Lane Kiffin’s mind elsewhere?

NEW MEXICO STATE AT MISSOURI

Records: New Mexico State 4-5; Missouri 4-6

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium

TV: ESPNU

Vegas line: Missouri -29.5

Outlook: Missouri plays Arkansas next, so a bowl bid is in sight. The Tigers should be there with this one if they hadn’t fumbled the Auburn game away inexplicably.

UAB AT No. 6 LSU

Records: UAB 5-5; LSU 8-2

Kickoff: 8 p.m., Tiger Stadium

TV: ESPN2

Vegas line: LSU -14.5

Outlook: LSU is the surprise of the conference, on the way to the SEC title game. The Tiger faithful surely shudder thinking of their home loss to Troy and will look to avoid a repeat with UAB.

- Vegas lines via the VegasInsider.com consensus; Outlooks by Justin Lee