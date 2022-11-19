Is Lane Kiffin’s mind elsewhere? SEC football kickoff times, TV channels and points spreads for Nov. 19

AUSTIN PEAY AT No. 8 ALABAMA
Records: Austin Peay 7-3; Alabama 8-2
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Bryant-Denny Stadium
TV: SEC Network+ or ESPN+
Vegas line: Off the books
Outlook: While the national media wrings hands over the fact that Alabama is out of the playoff picture, the Crimson Tide gets its Iron Bowl tune-up.
ETSU AT MISSISSIPPI STATE
Records: ETSU 3-7; Mississippi State 6-4
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Davis Wade Stadium
TV: SEC Network+ or ESPN+
Vegas line: Off the books
Outlook: Mike Leach is 0-2 in the Egg Bowl, and looks to get his first rivalry win after this tune-up.
UMASS AT TEXAS A&M
Records: UMass 1-9; Texas A&M 3-7
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Kyle Field
TV: SEC Network+ or ESPN+
Vegas line: Texas A&M -32.5
Outlook: The one-win Minutemen are just what the doctor ordered for ailing Texas A&M.
FLORIDA AT VANDERBILT
Records: Florida 6-4; Vanderbilt 4-6
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Vanderbilt Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Vegas line: Florida -14.5
Outlook: Tennessee is next, so a bowl looks unlikely for Vanderbilt even if it pulls this upset.
No. 1 GEORGIA AT KENTUCKY
Records: Georgia 10-0; Kentucky 6-4
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Kroger Field
TV: CBS
Vegas line: Georgia -22.5
Outlook: The season hasn’t been the one Kentucky wanted, but the Wildcats still have a chance to try to pull an upset for the ages.
WESTERN KENTUCKY AT AUBURN
Records: Western Kentucky 7-4; Auburn 4-6
Kickoff: 3 p.m., Jordan-Hare Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Vegas line: Auburn -5.5
Outlook: Western Kentucky is a better team than Auburn would’ve wanted to face in its Iron Bowl tune-up, but the Tigers will look to avoid an ugly loss for Cadillac.
No. 5 TENNESSEE AT SOUTH CAROLINA
Records: Tennessee 9-1; South Carolina 6-4
Kickoff: 6 p.m., Williams-Brice Stadium
TV: ESPN
Vegas line: Tennessee -21.5
Outlook: Tennessee’s in must-win mode from here on out as it looks to sneak into the playoff as a second SEC team behind Georgia.
No. 14 OLE MISS AT ARKANSAS
Records: Ole Miss 8-2; Arkansas 5-5
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Reynolds Razorback Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Vegas line: Ole Miss -2.5
Outlook: Is Lane Kiffin’s mind elsewhere?
NEW MEXICO STATE AT MISSOURI
Records: New Mexico State 4-5; Missouri 4-6
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium
TV: ESPNU
Vegas line: Missouri -29.5
Outlook: Missouri plays Arkansas next, so a bowl bid is in sight. The Tigers should be there with this one if they hadn’t fumbled the Auburn game away inexplicably.
UAB AT No. 6 LSU
Records: UAB 5-5; LSU 8-2
Kickoff: 8 p.m., Tiger Stadium
TV: ESPN2
Vegas line: LSU -14.5
Outlook: LSU is the surprise of the conference, on the way to the SEC title game. The Tiger faithful surely shudder thinking of their home loss to Troy and will look to avoid a repeat with UAB.
- Vegas lines via the VegasInsider.com consensus; Outlooks by Justin Lee