Jackson leads Tuskegee to clinch season series with Benedict College

Ashiala Jackson scored 21 points and pulled down seven rebounds and the Tuskegee women’s basketball team earned another big win over Benedict College 72-62 on Sunday in Tuskegee.

The win captures the season series for Tuskegee over Benedict College, in a battle between two of the top teams in the SIAC standings.

Tuskegee moved to 12-1 on the season with the win. Benedict College fell to 8-3, with all three losses coming to Tuskegee.

A 20-point second quarter by the Golden Tigers helped push Tuskegee to victory.

India Blakely scored 17 points for Tuskegee while Lena Yoonis added 12 points and Amariah Stanard added another 10.

Benedict College was unbeaten and ranked No. 23 in Division II in the WBCA Top 25 entering this week and going into its four-game stretch with Tuskegee, but the Golden Tigers won three out of four.

Benedict College handed Tuskegee its first loss of the season last Wednesday in Columbia, S.C., before Tuskegee bounced back to win the second half of the back-to-back on Thursday.

The teams then shifted sites to Tuskegee this weekend, where the Golden Tigers won another two in a row.

Tuskegee will next play Fort Valley State on Feb. 24 in Fort Valley, Ga., before closing its regular season with a back-to-back Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 at Spring Hill College in Mobile.

