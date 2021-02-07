Jackson leads Tuskegee to weekend sweep over Allen

Ashiala Jackson scored 27 points and pulled down 10 rebounds and the Tuskegee women’s basketball team rolled over Allen University 92-45 on Sunday in Columbia, S.C.

The Golden Tigers completed a two-day sweep of a non-conference road trip against NAIA Allen to move to 6-0 on the season.

Four Tuskegee players scored in double figures, with Tamia Willingham-King scoring 12 points and India Blakely and Brittney Bolin bother adding 11 each. The Golden Tigers led 27-7 at the end of the first quarter in the romp.

Sunday’s win for Tuskegee follows a 70-38 win for the Golden Tigers over Allen on Saturday. Jackson led the way with 15 points in that one, while Bolin scored 10 and Lena Yoonis scored another 10.

The weekend’s step out of conference play comes after 4-0 start for Tuskegee in then SIAC.

Tuskegee is set to return to conference play next weekend hosting Spring Hill College for a back-to-back Feb. 13 and Feb. 14 in Tuskegee.