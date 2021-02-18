Jackson’s 36 leads Tuskegee’s bounce-back win over Benedict College

Ashiala Jackson scored 36 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in a standout performance and the Tuskegee women’s basketball team bounced back to beat previously unbeaten Benedict College 86-78 on Thursday night on the road.
The win avenged the Golden Tigers’ first loss of the season on Wednesday night against Benedict College.
Tuskegee moved to 10-1 on the season. Benedict College fell to 8-1 on the year.
JuToreyia Willis scored another 15 points for Tuskegee in Thursday’s big win. She recorded a double-double of her own, also hauling in 13 rebounds.
Lena Yoonis scored another 12 points for Tuskegee.
The 36 points from Jackson marked a career high for her.
Tuskegee and Benedict College, the class of the SIAC, will continue to battle this weekend as the teams shift from Columbia, S.C., to Tuskegee for back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday. The SIAC schedule is made up of back-to-backs this season, adjusted for COVID-19, and the schedule created a four-game stretch for the teams in February.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Justin Lee1
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.