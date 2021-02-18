 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jackson’s 36 leads Tuskegee’s bounce-back win over Benedict College
0 comments
Tuskegee Women's Basketball

Jackson’s 36 leads Tuskegee’s bounce-back win over Benedict College

{{featured_button_text}}
Tuskegee 02-05

Ashiala Jackson dribbles with the ball against Miles College on Feb. 3 in Tuskegee.

 Eric Starling/For the O-A News

Ashiala Jackson scored 36 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in a standout performance and the Tuskegee women’s basketball team bounced back to beat previously unbeaten Benedict College 86-78 on Thursday night on the road.

The win avenged the Golden Tigers’ first loss of the season on Wednesday night against Benedict College.

Tuskegee moved to 10-1 on the season. Benedict College fell to 8-1 on the year.

JuToreyia Willis scored another 15 points for Tuskegee in Thursday’s big win. She recorded a double-double of her own, also hauling in 13 rebounds.

Lena Yoonis scored another 12 points for Tuskegee.

The 36 points from Jackson marked a career high for her.

Tuskegee and Benedict College, the class of the SIAC, will continue to battle this weekend as the teams shift from Columbia, S.C., to Tuskegee for back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday. The SIAC schedule is made up of back-to-backs this season, adjusted for COVID-19, and the schedule created a four-game stretch for the teams in February.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert