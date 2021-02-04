Jackson’s big double-double leads Tuskegee past Miles

Ashiala Jackson scored 16 points and pulled down 16 rebounds and the Tuskegee women’s basketball team topped Miles College 58-36 on Thursday to move to 4-0 on the season.
Lena Yoois scored a team-high 18 points for the Golden Tigers.
Tuskegee completed a four-game sweep of Miles, with its big win Thursday following a 56-43 win over Miles on Wednesday.
Tuskegee is playing a 14-game schedule this spring over the course of seven back-to-back stretches. All four of Tuskegee’s wins early this season have come against Miles.
Tuskegee won two games at Miles in January to start the season, topping Miles 65-52 on Jan. 23 and 64-62 on Jan. 24, before hosting a return back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday.
Tuskegee continues its season this weekend playing at Allen University for games Saturday and Sunday in Columbia, S.C.