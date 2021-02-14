Jackson’s double-double leads unbeaten Tuskegee to 9-0

Ashiala Jackson went off for a double-double and the Tuskegee women’s basketball team blew past Spring Hill College 93-65 on Sunday to remain unbeaten on the season.

Jackson scored 23 and pulled down 12 rebounds.

The Golden Tigers moved to a perfect 9-0 this season, leading the SIAC.

Tuskegee swept the back-to-back for the teams this weekend at home. Tuskegee topped Spring Hill College 86-64 on Saturday.

On Sunday, Jutoreyia Willis scored 15 points as Tuskegee’s second-leading scorer behind Jackson. Brittney Bolin added another 14 points.

Tuskegee led 25-18 at the end of the first quarter, 42-29 at halftime, and never looked back.

The Golden Tigers next enter a four-game stretch with Benedict College. The Golden Tigers will play at Benedict College on Wednesday and Thursday in Columbia, S.C., before hosting Benedict College for another back-to-back next Saturday and Sunday.