New Tuskegee coach Reginald Ruffin back where it all began, ‘fired up’ for the opportunity with Golden Tigers

These early steps for the football program are all about upholding the Tuskegee standard, according to Ruffin.

“We educate, we dominate, and we graduate,” Ruffin said. “That’s our motto. And that’s the kind of young men that we want in this program to come in and get a good, quality education. Number two, come here to know that we’re trying to come here and dominate and win championships. Number three, that they’ll graduate and be better young men in the community and society.”

His work isn’t just with the football team either, as Ruffin was also hired as the school’s athletic director.

Some of the early goals for the entire athletic department include sports like cross country, track and volleyball becoming fully funded. He also wants to renovate the locker rooms for men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball, along with upgrading the football stadium.

Ruffin’s goals for the football program and the entire athletics department will take some time, but the self-described hard-working underdog will roll up his sleeves once again to get the job done.

And he wants all of Tuskegee to join him.

“Thank you for welcoming me back,” Ruffin said. “We’re going to right the ship together. We’re going to do this. I just ask them to understand that there are stumbling blocks and some walls that we’re going to have to cross and break through. If they just continue to know that we are Tuskegee, and we are fighters, and we are not people that give up. And that’s not what we are going to do.”