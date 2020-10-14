Nick Saban provides update after positive COVID test

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, a former head coach at both Washington and USC, will take on additional responsibilities in Saban’s in-person absence. Saban was hesitant to assign gameday duties to any coaches, given more positive tests could come at any point and they have yet to hear from the SEC on potential gameday communication from Saban remotely, should he still be quarantined when the game starts.

If Sarkisian is to serve as a head coach, he will keep his duties as the offensive playcaller. Saban said the staff developed contingency plans to replace any of them in the event they have to miss a game; safeties coach Charles Kelly, for instance, missed the Missouri game, with analyst Mike Stoops taking over many of his responsibilities.

As it relates to the team preparing for the Georgia game without his physical presence, Saban said the team has handled its share of adversity and can handle this, too.

“I didn't see anything different about practice,” Saban said. “I got to see a lot more because when you look at it wide angle you see a lot more than when you're just standing on the field, but I thought the intensity was good, the focus was good, the players were trying to get it right. So I didn't really see anything any different.

“I can tell you, we've had a lot worse practices when I'm there, so maybe it was a good thing that I wasn't there.”