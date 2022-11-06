Overtime to winning time: Tuskegee takes Homecoming after putting it all on the line

TUSKEGEE — All eyes were on the main event. The Golden Tigers decided overtime was winning time.

In the second overtime period, with the huge Homecoming crowd lining the hill as far as the eye can see on the historic campus, while the students packed The Shed in the culmination moments of a jubilant Homecoming Week, Tuskegee head coach Nick Ruffin decided he’d go for it — with it all on the line and with everybody watching the Golden Tigers.

Donte Edwards delivered.

Edwards converted fourth-and-short, then punched into the end zone, and Tuskegee won a Homecoming thriller 26-23 on Saturday in double overtime on the way into next weekend’s SIAC Championship Game.

They flooded the field. “T-U!” they yelled. “You know!” they yelled right back.

“Man, I’m just so excited,” Ruffin said, as the fans celebrated on Tuskegee’s glistening new turf. In Tuskegee’s first and only home game this season, the Golden Tigers debuted on their new playing surface Ruffin had been hard at work getting put down. Ruffin next season will hang up the headset to focus on his role as athletics director, with big dreams for Tuskegee including a goal of one day moving to Division I. Saturday, though, nothing else mattered in the world but the Homecoming game, the culmination of a weeklong celebration of alumni who flooded the campus of their beloved institution — and Tuskegee won its first Homecoming since 2018.

Edwards ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns, his second coming in the second overtime, winning the game after Miles College settled for a field goal. The teams went to overtime tied 13-13, then both scored touchdowns in the first overtime to force a second. After the Miles College field goal, Tuskegee faced a fourth-and-one at the four-yard line, when Ruffin decided to win or lose the game then and there.

“I wasn’t going into no other overtime, man,” he said. “You know, that’s something we practice every day. Our offensive coordinator, our offensive group, they work on this.”

Edwards pushed the ball down the one-yard line on the play, then one play later sealed the win with another punch up the middle.

Tuskegee trailed 13-6 at halftime before Taurean Taylor scored the game-tying touchdown in the third quarter.

“We were trying to throw the ball, and I thought we were doing good. We had a few plays. (But) we dropped a lot of passes. And so I was like, ‘Hey,’ at halftime, I told the coach, ‘get back to what we’ve been doing and run the football.’

“Taurean and Donte — one-two punch, man — they’ve been doing a good job all year and I didn’t see a need to get in the way of it.”

Tuskegee moves to 8-2 on the season and will next play at Benedict on Nov. 12 in the conference championship game. Tuskegee is No. 7 in the regional rankings in Division II, seeking its first appearance in the Division II playoffs since 2016.

Abbott Field was electric. Tuskegee’s student section under the overhang — affectionately known as The Shed — started to fill hours before kickoff, as tents lined the hill and alumni manned their grills. For its part, Miles College (1-9) gave the Golden Tigers every bit of a challenge they could’ve wanted.

Miles College held Tuskegee out of the end zone through the first half. Two promising drives ended with turnovers in Miles College territory: Tight end Latrevian O’Neal caught a pass over the middle for a big gain and barreled towared the Miles 30 before fumbling late in the second quarter, then, in the third, Tuskegee drove to the Miles 36 before a Bryson Williams pass over the middle was intercepted. Miles College had it scouted: “Watch the RPO!” a coach shouted from the sideline. Sure enough, Williams meshed, popped up and passed. A Miles College player looked up around the field at the crowd when things were going well for the Golden Bears: “We’re about to shut this thing down,” he said.

But Tuskegee battled back. Damarhi Pettaway finally made the game-changing play, intercepting Miles’ Jacob Keller near midfield and returned it to the Miles 15. Taylor the ran in the game-tying score from 13 yards out two plays later. Just like that, it was a tie game, and The Shed was rocking again.

Tuskegee attempted a game-winning field goal from 43 yards out as time expired. Miles College tipped it to make it no good, but Tuskegee won in overtime.

Ruffin will move into his AD role 1-0 on Homecoming as Tuskegee’s head coach.

“It’s a joy,” he said. “I’ve been a servant a long time. I just want to mold young men to be productive and successful, and have a great nucleus among assistant coaches and I’ve been blessed to have that. Now it’s time for me to move in that AD role and continue to bless other coaches.”

First, though, the conference championship game. Tuskegee won the SIAC West with a perfect 7-0 record in conference and will play 10-0 Benedict for the title in Columbia, S.C.

“We’ve got to ready,” Ruffin said. “We’ve got to get ready to play for that championship. Ain’t nothing like having that crystal.”