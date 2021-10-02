SEC football capsules: Kickoff times and TV channels for every SEC game Oct. 2

No. 8 ARKANSAS AT No. 2 GEORGIA
Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT, Sanford Stadium
TV: ESPN
Records: Arkansas 4-0 overall (1-0 SEC); Georgia 4-0 (2-0)
Vegas line: Georgia -18
Outlook: The Razorbacks’ undefeated magic carpet ride crashes into the hedges. Arkansas has run wild early this season in thrilling wins over Texas and Texas A&M, but derailing Georgia for a top-10 win would be on another level. Georgia looks like every bit of the national title contenders the Bulldogs are billed to be this season.
TENNESSEE AT MISSOURI
Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT, Memorial Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Records: Tennessee 2-2 (0-1); Missouri 2-2 (0-1)
Vegas line: Missouri -3
Outlook: Tennessee looks to bounce back from a beatdown at the hands of Florida, while Missouri returns after losing in overtime on a trip to Boston College.
No. 12 OLE MISS AT No. 1 ALABAMA
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT, Bryant-Denny Stadium
TV: CBS
Records: Ole Miss 3-0 (0-0); Alabama 4-0 (1-0)
Vegas line: Alabama -17.5
Outlook: Lane Kiffin heads back to Bryant-Denny in Saturday’s most intriguing game on paper. While Kiffin has given Nick Saban fits in the past, Las Vegas bettors still expect a convincing Alabama win. Still, Saban will surely sleep better at night once this game is behind him.
TROY AT SOUTH CAROLINA
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT, Williams-Brice Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Records: Troy 2-2 overall; South Carolina 2-2 (0-2)
Vegas line: South Carolina -9
Outlook: The Trojans will be gunning for another big SEC win like their victory at LSU in 2017, and a South Carolina team under a new head coach in Shane Beamer could be a reasonable target. However, Troy is coming off a 29-16 loss to Terry Bowden’s Louisiana-Monroe and may not be playing its best ball.
No. 10 FLORIDA AT KENTUCKY
Kickoff: 5 p.m. CT, Kroger Field
TV: ESPN
Records: Florida 3-1 (1-1); Kentucky 4-0 (2-0)
Vegas line: Florida -8
Outlook: Florida bounced back from its loss to Alabama with a 38-14 drubbing of Tennessee last week. The Gators still control their own destiny in the SEC East, capable of making Atlanta with a head-to-head win over Georgia, which would give them the tiebreaker over the Bulldogs.
MISSISSIPPI STATE AT No. 15 TEXAS A&M
Kickoff: 6 p.m. CT, Kyle Field
TV: SEC Network
Records: Mississippi State 2-2 (0-1); Texas A&M 3-1 (0-1)
Vegas line: Texas A&M -8
Outlook: Jimbo Fisher’s offense has been scrambling since the Aggies lost quarterback Haynes King to injury, only scoring seven points against Colorado in a tight scrape earlier this season and only scoring 10 in last week’s loss to Arkansas. Texas A&M is favored and at home, but Mike Leach’s offense is always capable of scoring big on a good day.
UCONN AT VANDERBILT
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Vanderbilt Stadium
TV: ESPNU
Records: UConn 0-5 overall; Vanderbilt 1-3 (0-1)
Vegas line: Vanderbilt -14
Outlook: This game is for only three groups of people: UConn alums, Vanderbilt alums, and true college football sickos. The game’s gone viral this week for the abundance of $1 tickets available online. Ridicule aside, Vanderbilt should pick up its second win of the season over a UConn team that saw Randy Edsall step down earlier this season.
No. 22 AUBURN AT LSU
Kickoff: 8 p.m., Tiger Stadium
TV: ESPN
Records: Auburn 3-1 (0-0); LSU 3-1 (1-0)
Vegas line: LSU -4
Outlook: Everyone in orange and blue will have their eyes on the quarterback position as Auburn enters having played both Bo Nix and TJ Finley last week. A disastrous loss to Georgia State could have completely derailed Auburn’s season, but the Tigers have the chance to get it back on track with a big conference win over a hated rival.
*All Vegas lines via VegasInsider.com. The favored team is listed, minus (-) the point spread.
— Justin Lee