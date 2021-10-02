 Skip to main content
SEC football capsules: Kickoff times and TV channels for every SEC game Oct. 2
SEC CAPSULES

SEC football capsules: Kickoff times and TV channels for every SEC game Oct. 2

Louisville-Mississippi Preview Football

In this Aug. 9 file photo, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin speaks with his players during practice in Oxford.

 Rogelio V. Solis/The Associated Press

No. 8 ARKANSAS AT No. 2 GEORGIA

Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT, Sanford Stadium

TV: ESPN

Records: Arkansas 4-0 overall (1-0 SEC); Georgia 4-0 (2-0)

Vegas line: Georgia -18

Outlook: The Razorbacks’ undefeated magic carpet ride crashes into the hedges. Arkansas has run wild early this season in thrilling wins over Texas and Texas A&M, but derailing Georgia for a top-10 win would be on another level. Georgia looks like every bit of the national title contenders the Bulldogs are billed to be this season.

TENNESSEE AT MISSOURI

Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT, Memorial Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Records: Tennessee 2-2 (0-1); Missouri 2-2 (0-1)

Vegas line: Missouri -3

Outlook: Tennessee looks to bounce back from a beatdown at the hands of Florida, while Missouri returns after losing in overtime on a trip to Boston College.

No. 12 OLE MISS AT No. 1 ALABAMA

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT, Bryant-Denny Stadium

TV: CBS

Records: Ole Miss 3-0 (0-0); Alabama 4-0 (1-0)

Vegas line: Alabama -17.5

Outlook: Lane Kiffin heads back to Bryant-Denny in Saturday’s most intriguing game on paper. While Kiffin has given Nick Saban fits in the past, Las Vegas bettors still expect a convincing Alabama win. Still, Saban will surely sleep better at night once this game is behind him.

TROY AT SOUTH CAROLINA

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT, Williams-Brice Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Records: Troy 2-2 overall; South Carolina 2-2 (0-2)

Vegas line: South Carolina -9

Outlook: The Trojans will be gunning for another big SEC win like their victory at LSU in 2017, and a South Carolina team under a new head coach in Shane Beamer could be a reasonable target. However, Troy is coming off a 29-16 loss to Terry Bowden’s Louisiana-Monroe and may not be playing its best ball.

No. 10 FLORIDA AT KENTUCKY

Kickoff: 5 p.m. CT, Kroger Field

TV: ESPN

Records: Florida 3-1 (1-1); Kentucky 4-0 (2-0)

Vegas line: Florida -8

Outlook: Florida bounced back from its loss to Alabama with a 38-14 drubbing of Tennessee last week. The Gators still control their own destiny in the SEC East, capable of making Atlanta with a head-to-head win over Georgia, which would give them the tiebreaker over the Bulldogs.

MISSISSIPPI STATE AT No. 15 TEXAS A&M

Kickoff: 6 p.m. CT, Kyle Field

TV: SEC Network

Records: Mississippi State 2-2 (0-1); Texas A&M 3-1 (0-1)

Vegas line: Texas A&M -8

Outlook: Jimbo Fisher’s offense has been scrambling since the Aggies lost quarterback Haynes King to injury, only scoring seven points against Colorado in a tight scrape earlier this season and only scoring 10 in last week’s loss to Arkansas. Texas A&M is favored and at home, but Mike Leach’s offense is always capable of scoring big on a good day.

UCONN AT VANDERBILT

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Vanderbilt Stadium

TV: ESPNU

Records: UConn 0-5 overall; Vanderbilt 1-3 (0-1)

Vegas line: Vanderbilt -14

Outlook: This game is for only three groups of people: UConn alums, Vanderbilt alums, and true college football sickos. The game’s gone viral this week for the abundance of $1 tickets available online. Ridicule aside, Vanderbilt should pick up its second win of the season over a UConn team that saw Randy Edsall step down earlier this season.

No. 22 AUBURN AT LSU

Kickoff: 8 p.m., Tiger Stadium

TV: ESPN

Records: Auburn 3-1 (0-0); LSU 3-1 (1-0)

Vegas line: LSU -4

Outlook: Everyone in orange and blue will have their eyes on the quarterback position as Auburn enters having played both Bo Nix and TJ Finley last week. A disastrous loss to Georgia State could have completely derailed Auburn’s season, but the Tigers have the chance to get it back on track with a big conference win over a hated rival.

*All Vegas lines via VegasInsider.com. The favored team is listed, minus (-) the point spread.

— Justin Lee

