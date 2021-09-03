 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SEC football capsules: Kickoff times and TV channels for every SEC game Saturday
0 Comments
SEC FOOTBALL CAPSULES

SEC football capsules: Kickoff times and TV channels for every SEC game Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
All-America Football

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) intercepts a throw to Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game in Atlanta. Stingley was selected to The Associated Press Preseason All-America first team defense, Monday Aug. 23, 2021.

 John Bazemore - staff, AP

LOUISIANA-MONROE AT KENTUCKY

Kickoff: 11 a.m., Kroger Field

TV: SEC Network

Outlook: Mark Stoops enters another season at Kentucky, hoping to start it on the right foot with a non-conference win. Louisiana-Monroe is coached by former Auburn head coach Terry Bowden.

RICE AT ARKANSAS

Kickoff: 1 p.m., Reynolds Razorback Stadium

TV: SEC Network+ or ESPN+

Outlook: Arkansas tunes up with Rice ahead of a non-conference showdown with Texas on Sept. 11. Arkansas enters its second season under Sam Pittman.

No. 1 ALABAMA VS. No. 14 MIAMI

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Mercedes Benz Stadium

TV: ABC

Outlook: While Miami brings a flashy pedigree to the field as two name-brand teams meet in Atlanta, the Crimson Tide remain heavy favorites and it’d take a lot from Miami to make this game worth the hype.

LOUISIANA TECH AT MISSISSIPPI STATE

Kickoff: 3 p.m., Davis Wade Stadium

TV: ESPNU

Outlook: Mississippi State swings its sword again under Mike Leach. Louisiana Tech made a bowl last season but will have to deal with full-capacity cowbells again in Starkville.

CENTRAL MICHIGAN AT MISSOURI

Kickoff: 3 p.m., Memorial Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Outlook: Missouri tunes up with Central Michigan before starting conference play early on Sept. 11 against Kentucky. Missouri went 5-5 in its all-SEC schedule last season.

AKRON AT AUBURN

Kickoff: 6 p.m., Jordan-Hare Stadium

TV: SEC Network+ or ESPN+

Outlook: Auburn enters a new era under head coach Bryan Harsin, but should have no trouble with an Akron program that is struggling. The teams’ only prior meeting was a 42-0 win for Auburn back in 1988.

EASTERN ILLINOIS AT SOUTH CAROLINA

Kickoff: 6 p.m., Williams-Brice Stadium

TV: SEC Network+ or ESPN+

Outlook: Like Auburn, South Carolina enters a new era under a new coach in Shane Beamer. His team tunes up with an Eastern Illinois team that played spring ball this year, going 1-5.

No. 5 GEORGIA AT No. 3 CLEMSON

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium

TV: ABC

Outlook: In the true marquee matchup of the day, Georgia travels to take on Clemson in a battle of national championship contenders. Las Vegas lines have hovered around three points for Clemson as favorites.

FAU AT No. 13 FLORIDA

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Ben-Hill Griffin Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Outlook: Florida opens a two-game swing against in-state opponents by hosting FAU. Florida will travel to play at South Florida in Tampa next week.

KENT STATE AT No. 6 TEXAS A&M

Kickoff: 7 p.m., Kyle Field

TV: ESPNU

Outlook: With ink drying on Jimbo Fisher’s new extension, the Aggies open with Kent State. Texas A&M hopes to finally be the bride and not the bridesmaid this season, and beat Alabama and go to the SEC Championship Game for the first time.

EAST TENNESSEE STATE AT VANDERBILT

Kickoff: 7 p.m., Vanderbilt Stadium

TV: SEC Network+ or ESPN+

Outlook: Vanderbilt begins its new era under new head coach Clark Lea. Former head coach Derek Mason is now the defensive coordinator at Auburn.

No. 16 LSU AT UCLA

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., Rose Bowl

TV: FOX

Outlook: LSU makes a long trip to the West Coast to meet UCLA. Las Vegas lines peg the Tigers to be three-point favorites or so. There could be drama in a big showdown in primetime.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert