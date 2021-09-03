SEC football capsules: Kickoff times and TV channels for every SEC game Saturday

No. 5 GEORGIA AT No. 3 CLEMSON

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium

TV: ABC

Outlook: In the true marquee matchup of the day, Georgia travels to take on Clemson in a battle of national championship contenders. Las Vegas lines have hovered around three points for Clemson as favorites.

FAU AT No. 13 FLORIDA

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Ben-Hill Griffin Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Outlook: Florida opens a two-game swing against in-state opponents by hosting FAU. Florida will travel to play at South Florida in Tampa next week.

KENT STATE AT No. 6 TEXAS A&M

Kickoff: 7 p.m., Kyle Field

TV: ESPNU

Outlook: With ink drying on Jimbo Fisher’s new extension, the Aggies open with Kent State. Texas A&M hopes to finally be the bride and not the bridesmaid this season, and beat Alabama and go to the SEC Championship Game for the first time.