SEC football capsules: Kickoff times and TV channels for every SEC game Saturday

LOUISIANA-MONROE AT KENTUCKY
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Kroger Field
TV: SEC Network
Outlook: Mark Stoops enters another season at Kentucky, hoping to start it on the right foot with a non-conference win. Louisiana-Monroe is coached by former Auburn head coach Terry Bowden.
RICE AT ARKANSAS
Kickoff: 1 p.m., Reynolds Razorback Stadium
TV: SEC Network+ or ESPN+
Outlook: Arkansas tunes up with Rice ahead of a non-conference showdown with Texas on Sept. 11. Arkansas enters its second season under Sam Pittman.
No. 1 ALABAMA VS. No. 14 MIAMI
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Mercedes Benz Stadium
TV: ABC
Outlook: While Miami brings a flashy pedigree to the field as two name-brand teams meet in Atlanta, the Crimson Tide remain heavy favorites and it’d take a lot from Miami to make this game worth the hype.
LOUISIANA TECH AT MISSISSIPPI STATE
Kickoff: 3 p.m., Davis Wade Stadium
TV: ESPNU
Outlook: Mississippi State swings its sword again under Mike Leach. Louisiana Tech made a bowl last season but will have to deal with full-capacity cowbells again in Starkville.
CENTRAL MICHIGAN AT MISSOURI
Kickoff: 3 p.m., Memorial Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Outlook: Missouri tunes up with Central Michigan before starting conference play early on Sept. 11 against Kentucky. Missouri went 5-5 in its all-SEC schedule last season.
AKRON AT AUBURN
Kickoff: 6 p.m., Jordan-Hare Stadium
TV: SEC Network+ or ESPN+
Outlook: Auburn enters a new era under head coach Bryan Harsin, but should have no trouble with an Akron program that is struggling. The teams’ only prior meeting was a 42-0 win for Auburn back in 1988.
EASTERN ILLINOIS AT SOUTH CAROLINA
Kickoff: 6 p.m., Williams-Brice Stadium
TV: SEC Network+ or ESPN+
Outlook: Like Auburn, South Carolina enters a new era under a new coach in Shane Beamer. His team tunes up with an Eastern Illinois team that played spring ball this year, going 1-5.
No. 5 GEORGIA AT No. 3 CLEMSON
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium
TV: ABC
Outlook: In the true marquee matchup of the day, Georgia travels to take on Clemson in a battle of national championship contenders. Las Vegas lines have hovered around three points for Clemson as favorites.
FAU AT No. 13 FLORIDA
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Ben-Hill Griffin Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Outlook: Florida opens a two-game swing against in-state opponents by hosting FAU. Florida will travel to play at South Florida in Tampa next week.
KENT STATE AT No. 6 TEXAS A&M
Kickoff: 7 p.m., Kyle Field
TV: ESPNU
Outlook: With ink drying on Jimbo Fisher’s new extension, the Aggies open with Kent State. Texas A&M hopes to finally be the bride and not the bridesmaid this season, and beat Alabama and go to the SEC Championship Game for the first time.
EAST TENNESSEE STATE AT VANDERBILT
Kickoff: 7 p.m., Vanderbilt Stadium
TV: SEC Network+ or ESPN+
Outlook: Vanderbilt begins its new era under new head coach Clark Lea. Former head coach Derek Mason is now the defensive coordinator at Auburn.
No. 16 LSU AT UCLA
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., Rose Bowl
TV: FOX
Outlook: LSU makes a long trip to the West Coast to meet UCLA. Las Vegas lines peg the Tigers to be three-point favorites or so. There could be drama in a big showdown in primetime.