SEC football capsules: Kickoff times and TV channels for every SEC game Saturday

Texas A&M and Arkansas meet in Jerry World in the marquee matchup this week in the SEC. Here's a look across the conference:
No. 2 GEORGIA AT VANDERBILT
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Vanderbilt Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Records: Georgia 3-0 overall, 1-0 SEC; Vanderbilt 1-2 overall, 0-0 SEC
Outlook: Georgia fans enjoy a weekend on Broadway as the Bulldogs expect to roll through Vanderbilt. Georgia will host Arkansas next.
LSU AT MISSISSIPPI STATE
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Davis Wade Stadium
TV: ESPN
Records: LSU 2-1 overall, 0-0 SEC; Mississippi State 2-1 overall, 0-0 SEC
Outlook: LSU looks to avenge a stunning loss to Mississippi State last season in what was the opener of pandemic play. The Bayou Bengals have played McNeese State and Central Michigan after their opening loss to UCLA, and this game may offer Auburn fans a better look at what to expect next weekend.
MISSOURI AT BOSTON COLLEGE
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Alumni Stadium
TV: ESPN2
Records: Missouri 2-1 overall, 0-1 SEC; Boston College 3-0 overall
Outlook: Missouri takes its own trip up to the Northeast for a non-conference matchup.
No. 7 TEXAS A&M VS. No. 16 ARKANSAS
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., AT&T Stadium
TV: CBS
Records: Texas A&M 3-0 overall, 0-0 SEC; Arkansas 3-0 overall, 0-0 SEC
Outlook: In the SEC’s marquee matchup this week, Arkansas looks to prove it’s the real deal against Texas A&M in Jerry World. Arkansas put Texas horns down with a 40-21 win in Fayetteville earlier this season, but will meet Texas A&M on a neutral site in the Lone Star State. The Aggies still have plenty to prove after squeaking by Colorado 10-7 on Sept. 11. Arkansas won three games in this series in Arlington from 2009-11, but after the series returned to Arlington in 2014, Texas A&M won six straight times from 2014-2019. The 2020 game was in College Station after COVID-19 altered the schedule.
GEORGIA STATE AT No. 23 AUBURN
Kickoff: 3 p.m., Jordan-Hare Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Records: Georgia State 1-2 overall; Auburn 2-1 overall; 0-0 SEC
Outlook: Auburn will cruise on homecoming before turning its attention to LSU and the trip to Baton Rouge next week.
TENNESSEE AT No. 11 FLORIDA
Kickoff: 6 p.m., Ben-Hill Griffin Stadium
TV: ESPN
Records: Tennessee 2-1 overall, 0-0 SEC; Florida 2-1 overall, 0-1 SEC
Outlook: Alabama survived The Swamp by the skin of its teeth last week, but the Gators should be able to rock their way to a win this week. Las Vegas odds favor Florida by 19 points.
KENTUCKY AT SOUTH CAROLINA
Kickoff: 6 p.m., Williams Brice Stadium
TV: ESPN2
Records: Kentucky 3-0 overall, 1-0 SEC; South Carolina 2-1 overall, 0-1 SEC
Outlook: After getting bullied by Georgia last week, South Carolina looks to get picked on by someone its own size against Kentucky. Kentucky has an SEC win under the belt already after a victory over Missouri on Sept. 11. Betting lines have Kentucky favored by about 5.5 points.
SOUTHERN MISS AT No. 1 ALABAMA
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Bryant-Denny Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Records: Southern Miss 1-2 overall; Alabama 3-0 overall, 1-0 SEC
Outlook: Remember that time Tyrone Prothro made that catch against Southern Miss? Anyway, there probably won’t be anything that remarkable this game and the Tide should roll again.