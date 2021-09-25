SEC football capsules: Kickoff times and TV channels for every SEC game Saturday

No. 7 TEXAS A&M VS. No. 16 ARKANSAS

Outlook: In the SEC’s marquee matchup this week, Arkansas looks to prove it’s the real deal against Texas A&M in Jerry World. Arkansas put Texas horns down with a 40-21 win in Fayetteville earlier this season, but will meet Texas A&M on a neutral site in the Lone Star State. The Aggies still have plenty to prove after squeaking by Colorado 10-7 on Sept. 11. Arkansas won three games in this series in Arlington from 2009-11, but after the series returned to Arlington in 2014, Texas A&M won six straight times from 2014-2019. The 2020 game was in College Station after COVID-19 altered the schedule.