 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SEC football capsules: Kickoff times and TV channels for every SEC game Saturday
0 Comments
SEC FOOTBALL CAPSULES

SEC football capsules: Kickoff times and TV channels for every SEC game Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M Arkansas Football

Texas A&M plays Arkansas on Sept. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas.

 Ron Jenkins/The Associated Press

Texas A&M and Arkansas meet in Jerry World in the marquee matchup this week in the SEC. Here's a look across the conference:

No. 2 GEORGIA AT VANDERBILT

Kickoff: 11 a.m., Vanderbilt Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Records: Georgia 3-0 overall, 1-0 SEC; Vanderbilt 1-2 overall, 0-0 SEC

Outlook: Georgia fans enjoy a weekend on Broadway as the Bulldogs expect to roll through Vanderbilt. Georgia will host Arkansas next.

LSU AT MISSISSIPPI STATE

Kickoff: 11 a.m., Davis Wade Stadium

TV: ESPN

Records: LSU 2-1 overall, 0-0 SEC; Mississippi State 2-1 overall, 0-0 SEC

Outlook: LSU looks to avenge a stunning loss to Mississippi State last season in what was the opener of pandemic play. The Bayou Bengals have played McNeese State and Central Michigan after their opening loss to UCLA, and this game may offer Auburn fans a better look at what to expect next weekend.

MISSOURI AT BOSTON COLLEGE

Kickoff: 11 a.m., Alumni Stadium

TV: ESPN2

Records: Missouri 2-1 overall, 0-1 SEC; Boston College 3-0 overall

Outlook: Missouri takes its own trip up to the Northeast for a non-conference matchup.

No. 7 TEXAS A&M VS. No. 16 ARKANSAS

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., AT&T Stadium

TV: CBS

Records: Texas A&M 3-0 overall, 0-0 SEC; Arkansas 3-0 overall, 0-0 SEC

Outlook: In the SEC’s marquee matchup this week, Arkansas looks to prove it’s the real deal against Texas A&M in Jerry World. Arkansas put Texas horns down with a 40-21 win in Fayetteville earlier this season, but will meet Texas A&M on a neutral site in the Lone Star State. The Aggies still have plenty to prove after squeaking by Colorado 10-7 on Sept. 11. Arkansas won three games in this series in Arlington from 2009-11, but after the series returned to Arlington in 2014, Texas A&M won six straight times from 2014-2019. The 2020 game was in College Station after COVID-19 altered the schedule.

GEORGIA STATE AT No. 23 AUBURN

Kickoff: 3 p.m., Jordan-Hare Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Records: Georgia State 1-2 overall; Auburn 2-1 overall; 0-0 SEC

Outlook: Auburn will cruise on homecoming before turning its attention to LSU and the trip to Baton Rouge next week.

TENNESSEE AT No. 11 FLORIDA

Kickoff: 6 p.m., Ben-Hill Griffin Stadium

TV: ESPN

Records: Tennessee 2-1 overall, 0-0 SEC; Florida 2-1 overall, 0-1 SEC

Outlook: Alabama survived The Swamp by the skin of its teeth last week, but the Gators should be able to rock their way to a win this week. Las Vegas odds favor Florida by 19 points.

KENTUCKY AT SOUTH CAROLINA

Kickoff: 6 p.m., Williams Brice Stadium

TV: ESPN2

Records: Kentucky 3-0 overall, 1-0 SEC; South Carolina 2-1 overall, 0-1 SEC

Outlook: After getting bullied by Georgia last week, South Carolina looks to get picked on by someone its own size against Kentucky. Kentucky has an SEC win under the belt already after a victory over Missouri on Sept. 11. Betting lines have Kentucky favored by about 5.5 points.

SOUTHERN MISS AT No. 1 ALABAMA

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Bryant-Denny Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Records: Southern Miss 1-2 overall; Alabama 3-0 overall, 1-0 SEC

Outlook: Remember that time Tyrone Prothro made that catch against Southern Miss? Anyway, there probably won’t be anything that remarkable this game and the Tide should roll again.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert