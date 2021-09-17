SEC football capsules: Kickoff times and TV channels for every SEC game Saturday

GEORGIA SOUTHERN AT No. 20 ARKANSAS

Outlook: Arkansas is riding high after its landmark 40-21 win over Texas last Saturday. The Razorbacks should have no trouble with a Georgia Southern team that lost 38-6 to FAU last week. Arkansas will tune up to try to earn another big Lone Star State win when it takes on Texas A&M on Sept. 25 in AT&T Stadium.

MISSISSIPPI STATE AT MEMPHIS

Outlook: Las Vegas lines have Mississippi State as a three-point favorite for its trip to Memphis. The Tigers have grown into one of the most formidable foes in the Group of Five, and will look to make a statement against an SEC opponent on its home turf. Mississippi State showed some weakness in Week 1, having to come back to beat Louisiana Tech 35-34. Memphis administration is still reeling after being left out of a Big 12 invite, but on the field the Tigers will be motivated enough to take down an SEC team with a roster of kids who probably just missed out on SEC offers.