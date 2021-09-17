SEC football capsules: Kickoff times and TV channels for every SEC game Saturday

NEW MEXICO AT No. 7 TEXAS A&M
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Kyle Field
TV: SEC Network
Records: New Mexico 2-0; Texas A&M 2-0 (0-0)
Outlook: Texas A&M struggled mightily in a 10-7 escape on the road last week at unranked Colorado. The Aggies fell two spots in the Associated Press poll despite the win. The Aggies will look to iron out some of the kinks during an easy win. Next on Sept. 25 is a showdown with head-turning Arkansas in Jerry World.
CHATTANOOGA AT KENTUCKY
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Kroger Field
TV: SEC Network + or ESPN+
Records: Chattanooga 1-1; Kentucky 2-0 (1-0)
Outlook: Kentucky enjoys its place atop the SEC standings after winning the conference’s first game of the season last Saturday against Missouri. Chattanooga will be another tune-up for the Wildcats before conference play begins in earnest.
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE AT MISSOURI
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Memorial Stadium
TV: SEC Network + or ESPN+
Records: Southeast Missouri State 0-2; Missouri 1-1 (0-1)
Outlook: Eli Drinkwitz’s team will try to bounce back against an in-state opponent — and the former home of Auburn defensive back Bydarrius Knighten.
TENNESSEE TECH AT TENNESSEE
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Neyland Stadium
TV: SEC Network + or ESPN+
Records: Tennessee Tech 0-2; Tennessee 1-1 (0-0)
Outlook: Tennessee may be the SEC’s best-tested team after its 41-34 loss to Pittsburgh, which has a good team this year. Tennessee hosts an in-state FCS opponent, much like Auburn hosted Alabama State last week and Missouri is hosting Southeast Missouri State this week.
No. 1 ALABAMA AT No. 11 FLORIDA
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Ben-Hill Griffin Stadium
TV: CBS
Records: Alabama 2-0 (0-0); Florida 2-0 (0-0)
Outlook: The Crimson Tide travel to The Swamp for an epic SEC opener for both teams. It’s the teams’ first meeting since a wild 52-46 shootout in the SEC Championship Game last December. Alabama doesn’t rebuild: it reloads. Florida looks to prove it’s reloaded too, and prove itself to be worthy challengers for Georgia in the East. The cheapest ticket on StubHub earlier this week was priced at $125.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN AT No. 20 ARKANSAS
Kickoff: 3 p.m., Razorback Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Records: Georgia Southern 1-1; Arkansas 2-0 (0-0)
Outlook: Arkansas is riding high after its landmark 40-21 win over Texas last Saturday. The Razorbacks should have no trouble with a Georgia Southern team that lost 38-6 to FAU last week. Arkansas will tune up to try to earn another big Lone Star State win when it takes on Texas A&M on Sept. 25 in AT&T Stadium.
MISSISSIPPI STATE AT MEMPHIS
Kickoff: 3 p.m., Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
TV: ESPN2
Records: Mississippi State 2-0 (0-0); Memphis 2-0
Outlook: Las Vegas lines have Mississippi State as a three-point favorite for its trip to Memphis. The Tigers have grown into one of the most formidable foes in the Group of Five, and will look to make a statement against an SEC opponent on its home turf. Mississippi State showed some weakness in Week 1, having to come back to beat Louisiana Tech 35-34. Memphis administration is still reeling after being left out of a Big 12 invite, but on the field the Tigers will be motivated enough to take down an SEC team with a roster of kids who probably just missed out on SEC offers.
SOUTH CAROLINA AT No. 2 GEORGIA
Kickoff: 6 p.m., Sanford Stadium
TV: ESPN
Records: South Carolina 2-0 (0-0); Georgia 2-0 (0-0)
Outlook: The reality check comes for South Carolina and first-year head coach Shane Beamer. Las Vegas lines have Georgia as a 30.5-point favorite. Georgia looks like a powerhouse this season.
No. 22 AUBURN AT No. 10 PENN STATE
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Beaver Stadium
TV: ABC
Records: Auburn 2-0 (0-0); Penn State 2-0
Outlook: Penn State has looked as advertised this year after a strong road win at Wisconsin to open the schedule. There’s nothing left for Auburn to do but go play the game. Auburn’s best chance is to use its athleticism on defense to expose problems in Penn State’s offense, and to break plays with its team speed. Vegas lines have hovered around 4.5 points in favor of Penn State.
CENTRAL MICHIGAN AT LSU
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.
TV: SEC Network
Records: Central Michigan 1-1; LSU 1-1 (0-0)
Outlook: Central Michigan gave Missouri a game on Sept. 4 in a 34-24 win for Missouri, but it’s a big ask to go into Death Valley and keep up with the Tigers. LSU is looking to right the ship after its season-opening loss to UCLA, and its athleticism advantage alone should make this an easy win for LSU.
TULANE AT No. 17 OLE MISS
Kickoff: 7 p.m., Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
TV: ESPN2
Records: Tulane 1-1; Ole Miss 2-0 (1-0)
Outlook: Tulane gave Oklahoma everything it wanted and more in a 40-35 win for Oklahoma on Sept. 4 that saw the Sooners have to come from behind to win. Auburn fans remember Tulane giving a strong Tigers team a few fits in 2019 in a 24-6 win for Auburn. Tulane will look to make a statement, but Lane Kiffin has the Ole Miss offense rolling early this season.
STANFORD AT VANDERBILT
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
Records: Stanford 1-1; Vanderbilt 1-1 (0-0)
Outlook: Two of America’s top academic institutions meet in football for the first time ever as Stanford alums get their chance to visit Broadway. Vanderbilt got walloped by East Tennessee State in the opener but bounced back to beat Colorado State last week. Stanford lost to Kansas State decisively to start but then beat USC 42-28 and got Clay Helton fired. Stanford is favored by about 11.