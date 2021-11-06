SEC football capsules: Kickoff times, TV channels and points spreads for every SEC game Nov. 6

No. 12 AUBURN AT No. 13 TEXAS A&M

Outlook: Auburn heads to Kyle Field, where the Tigers have never lost, but where they’ll be betting underdogs against a Texas A&M team coming off a bye. Texas A&M is still hoping for chaos in the SEC West. Auburn, meanwhile, all but sets up a winner-take-all Iron Bowl with a win. If Auburn wins this game, it’ll only need to split its next two games against Mississippi State and South Carolina in order to make the Alabama game a de facto SEC West championship game.