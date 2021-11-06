SEC football capsules: Kickoff times, TV channels and points spreads for every SEC game Nov. 6

Malik Willis and Hugh Freeze return to SEC country this Saturday. Here's a look at every game in the conference:
MISSOURI AT No. 1 GEORGIA
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Sanford Stadium
TV: ESPN
Records: Missouri 4-4 overall (1-3 SEC); Georgia 8-0 (6-0)
Vegas line: Georgia -39
Outlook: Georgia is back between the hedges, and taking another step in its quest to win its first national championship since 1980. Astonishingly, the Bulldogs had the SEC East all wrapped up before even the end of the October. Georgia is a heavy favorite against Missouri.
LIBERTY AT No. 15 OLE MISS
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Records: Liberty 7-2; Ole Miss 6-2 (3-2)
Vegas line: Ole Miss -15.5
Outlook: Hugh Freeze returns to the sidelines in Oxford for a game that’ll be a field day for writers, but should be a straight-forward day at the office for Ole Miss. Former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis, now at Liberty, will have the chance to show pro scouts his stuff against an SEC defense, but Ole Miss should have Liberty out-manned everywhere else on the field.
No. 12 AUBURN AT No. 13 TEXAS A&M
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Kyle Field
TV: CBS
Records: Auburn 6-2 (3-1); Texas A&M 6-2 (3-2)
Vegas line: Texas A&M -6.5
Outlook: Auburn heads to Kyle Field, where the Tigers have never lost, but where they’ll be betting underdogs against a Texas A&M team coming off a bye. Texas A&M is still hoping for chaos in the SEC West. Auburn, meanwhile, all but sets up a winner-take-all Iron Bowl with a win. If Auburn wins this game, it’ll only need to split its next two games against Mississippi State and South Carolina in order to make the Alabama game a de facto SEC West championship game.
MISSISSIPPI STATE AT ARKANSAS
Kickoff: 3 p.m., Reynolds Razorback Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Records: Mississippi State 5-3 (3-2); Arkansas 5-3 (1-3)
Vegas line: Arkansas -5
Outlook: After losing three straight, Arkansas bounced back with a win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Oct. 23, then hit the bye week with time to re-assess before the Air Raid. Mississippi State made a statement last Saturday with a convincing 31-17 win over Kentucky at home. Auburn fans will have a better idea as to whether Mississippi State is the real deal after this game.
LSU AT No. 3 ALABAMA
Kickoff: 6 p.m., Bryant-Denny Stadium
TV: ESPN
Records: LSU 4-4 (2-3); Alabama 7-1 (4-1)
Vegas line: Alabama -25
Outlook: There should be no such battle like the ones this series used to produce. Alabama will likely take up every opportunity to run up the score on LSU and leave a lasting impression on the series. Alabama beat LSU 55-17 last year, and the Tide will surely do its worst again this year.
TENNESSEE AT No. 18 KENTUCKY
Kickoff: 6 p.m., Kroger Field
TV: ESPN2
Records: Tennessee 4-4 (2-3); Kentucky 6-2 (4-2)
Vegas line: Kentucky -5
Outlook: Kentucky’s Sugar Bowl hopes were seemingly dashed last week in Starkville, but the Wildcats will look to bounce back quickly this week and prove last week was only an anomaly. The schedule sets up favorably for Kentucky to finish the regular season with only two losses if it can get past Tennessee.
FLORIDA AT SOUTH CAROLINA
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Williams-Brice Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Records: Florida 4-4 (2-4); South Carolina 4-4 (1-4)
Vegas line: Florida -20
Outlook: How bad are things for Dan Mullen at Florida? It can’t be bad enough to lose as 20-point favorites to South Carolina, right? Mullen called off almost all media interviews this week, locking doors and closing the shutters on his struggling football program. This is a can’t-lose game for him if he wants to stay in his office.
