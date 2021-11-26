SEC football capsules: Kickoff times, TV channels and points spreads for every SEC game Nov. 27

No. 1 GEORGIA AT GEORGIA TECH

Outlook: Georgia has two trips to Atlanta on the docket, with the SEC Championship Game against Alabama coming up after the rivalry game against Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs should cruise on their way to the title game Dec. 4.

FLORIDA STATE AT FLORIDA

Outlook: Interim head coach Greg Knox takes over for the Gators, who’ll try to end the regular season on a better note with a win over Florida State after Dan Mullen was fired. Both teams are having disappointing seasons. Florida started the season 3-1 before the wheels fell off. Florida State started the season 0-4 before salvaging some of the season down the stretch.