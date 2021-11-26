SEC football capsules: Kickoff times, TV channels and points spreads for every SEC game Nov. 27

No. 1 GEORGIA AT GEORGIA TECH
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Bobby Dodd Stadium
TV: ABC
Records: Georgia 11-0 overall (8-0 SEC); Georgia Tech 3-8
Vegas line: Georgia -34
Outlook: Georgia has two trips to Atlanta on the docket, with the SEC Championship Game against Alabama coming up after the rivalry game against Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs should cruise on their way to the title game Dec. 4.
FLORIDA STATE AT FLORIDA
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
TV: ESPN
Records: Florida State 5-6; Florida 5-6 (2-6)
Vegas line: Florida -10
Outlook: Interim head coach Greg Knox takes over for the Gators, who’ll try to end the regular season on a better note with a win over Florida State after Dan Mullen was fired. Both teams are having disappointing seasons. Florida started the season 3-1 before the wheels fell off. Florida State started the season 0-4 before salvaging some of the season down the stretch.
No. 3 ALABAMA AT AUBURN
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Jordan-Hare Stadium
TV: CBS
Records: Alabama 10-1 (6-1); Auburn 6-5 (3-4)
Vegas line: Alabama -18.5
Outlook: The Crimson Tide looks to roll in Bryan Harsin’s first Iron Bowl. After Pat Dye brought the Iron Bowl to Auburn, Auburn is 10-5 against Alabama on the Plains.
VANDERBILT AT TENNESSEE
Kickoff: 2:45 p.m., Neyland Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Records: Vanderbilt 2-9 (0-7); Tennessee 6-5 (3-4)
Vegas line: Tennessee -31
Outlook: The Las Vegas bettors expect an easy victory for Tennessee and a strong finish to Josh Heupel’s first season. Vanderbilt put together strong challenges for South Carolina and Missouri earlier this year, but now the Commodores enter their last chance to get an SEC win.
No. 15 TEXAS A&M AT LSU
Kickoff: 6 p.m., Tiger Stadium
TV: ESPN
Records: Texas A&M 8-3 (4-3); LSU 5-6 (2-5)
Vegas line: Texas A&M -7
Outlook: Jimbo Fisher insists the only interest he has in LSU is beating LSU this weekend. This is Ed Orgeron’s farewell to Tiger Stadium, and could be his swan song if the Tigers can’t win and make it to a bowl game. Fisher, meanwhile, will probably hear rumors about the LSU opening until it’s filled.
No. 23 CLEMSON AT SOUTH CAROLINA
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Williams-Brice Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Records: Clemson 8-3; South Carolina 6-5 (3-5)
Vegas line: Clemson -14
Outlook: South Carolina enters with some confidence after beating Auburn, but Clemson will also surely be entering the rivalry game with something to prove. It hasn’t been the season Clemson wanted, but the team of touted five-stars won’t want to lose to their in-state rival.
KENTUCKY AT LOUISVILLE
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Cardinal Stadium