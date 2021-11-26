 Skip to main content
SEC football capsules: Kickoff times, TV channels and points spreads for every SEC game Nov. 27
SEC FOOTBALL CAPSULES

LSU Texas A M Football

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) tries to turn the corner as LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville (23) defends during a game on Nov. 28, 2020, in College Station, Texas.

 Sam Craft/The Associated Press

No. 1 GEORGIA AT GEORGIA TECH

Kickoff: 11 a.m., Bobby Dodd Stadium

TV: ABC

Records: Georgia 11-0 overall (8-0 SEC); Georgia Tech 3-8

Vegas line: Georgia -34

Outlook: Georgia has two trips to Atlanta on the docket, with the SEC Championship Game against Alabama coming up after the rivalry game against Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs should cruise on their way to the title game Dec. 4.

FLORIDA STATE AT FLORIDA

Kickoff: 11 a.m., Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

TV: ESPN

Records: Florida State 5-6; Florida 5-6 (2-6)

Vegas line: Florida -10

Outlook: Interim head coach Greg Knox takes over for the Gators, who’ll try to end the regular season on a better note with a win over Florida State after Dan Mullen was fired. Both teams are having disappointing seasons. Florida started the season 3-1 before the wheels fell off. Florida State started the season 0-4 before salvaging some of the season down the stretch.

No. 3 ALABAMA AT AUBURN

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Jordan-Hare Stadium

TV: CBS

Records: Alabama 10-1 (6-1); Auburn 6-5 (3-4)

Vegas line: Alabama -18.5

Outlook: The Crimson Tide looks to roll in Bryan Harsin’s first Iron Bowl. After Pat Dye brought the Iron Bowl to Auburn, Auburn is 10-5 against Alabama on the Plains.

VANDERBILT AT TENNESSEE

Kickoff: 2:45 p.m., Neyland Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Records: Vanderbilt 2-9 (0-7); Tennessee 6-5 (3-4)

Vegas line: Tennessee -31

Outlook: The Las Vegas bettors expect an easy victory for Tennessee and a strong finish to Josh Heupel’s first season. Vanderbilt put together strong challenges for South Carolina and Missouri earlier this year, but now the Commodores enter their last chance to get an SEC win.

No. 15 TEXAS A&M AT LSU

Kickoff: 6 p.m., Tiger Stadium

TV: ESPN

Records: Texas A&M 8-3 (4-3); LSU 5-6 (2-5)

Vegas line: Texas A&M -7

Outlook: Jimbo Fisher insists the only interest he has in LSU is beating LSU this weekend. This is Ed Orgeron’s farewell to Tiger Stadium, and could be his swan song if the Tigers can’t win and make it to a bowl game. Fisher, meanwhile, will probably hear rumors about the LSU opening until it’s filled.

No. 23 CLEMSON AT SOUTH CAROLINA

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Williams-Brice Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Records: Clemson 8-3; South Carolina 6-5 (3-5)

Vegas line: Clemson -14

Outlook: South Carolina enters with some confidence after beating Auburn, but Clemson will also surely be entering the rivalry game with something to prove. It hasn’t been the season Clemson wanted, but the team of touted five-stars won’t want to lose to their in-state rival.

KENTUCKY AT LOUISVILLE

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Cardinal Stadium

TV: ESPN2

Records: Kentucky 8-3 (5-3); Louisville 6-5

Vegas line: Louisville -2

Outlook: Kentucky has a chance to cap a season to remember with its ninth win of the regular season. With a win, Kentucky can go to the bowl trying to win 10 games, which would be a big accomplishment for the Wildcats.

