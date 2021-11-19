SEC football capsules: Kickoff times, TV channels and points spreads for every SEC game Nov. 20

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN AT No. 1 GEORGIA

Outlook: Georgia’s staying in state until the bowl season. After this home finale, the Bulldogs play at Georgia Tech before their date Dec. 4 in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M AT No. 16 TEXAS A&M

Outlook: Texas A&M has had an up-and-down season much like Auburn. After a 29-19 loss to Ole Miss, fans are suddenly frustrated with Jimbo Fisher again. The Aggies will likely close the season with two wins for him, first against Prairie View A&M then at LSU.