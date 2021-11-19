 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SEC football capsules: Kickoff times, TV channels and points spreads for every SEC game Nov. 20
0 Comments
SEC FOOTBALL CAPSULES

SEC football capsules: Kickoff times, TV channels and points spreads for every SEC game Nov. 20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Samford Florida Football

Florida head coach Dan Mullen, left, has words with side judge Michael Williams during a game against Samford on Nov. 13 in Gainesville, Fla.

 John Raoux/The Associated Press

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN AT No. 1 GEORGIA

Kickoff: 11 a.m., Sanford Stadium

TV: SEC Network+ or ESPN+

Records: Charleston Southern 4-5; Georgia 10-0 overall (8-0 SEC)

Outlook: Georgia’s staying in state until the bowl season. After this home finale, the Bulldogs play at Georgia Tech before their date Dec. 4 in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M AT No. 16 TEXAS A&M

Kickoff: 11 a.m., Kyle Field

TV: SEC Network+ or ESPN+

Records: Prairie View A&M 7-2; Texas A&M 7-3 (4-3)

Outlook: Texas A&M has had an up-and-down season much like Auburn. After a 29-19 loss to Ole Miss, fans are suddenly frustrated with Jimbo Fisher again. The Aggies will likely close the season with two wins for him, first against Prairie View A&M then at LSU.

TENNESSEE STATE AT No. 25 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Kickoff: 11 a.m., Davis Wade Stadium

TV: SEC Network+ or ESPN+

Records: Tennessee State 5-5; Mississippi State 6-4 (4-3)

Outlook: Mississippi State is surely riding high after its comeback beatdown of Auburn. The Bulldogs will surely pick up their seventh win before charging into the Egg Bowl.

NEW MEXICO STATE AT KENTUCKY

Kickoff: 11 a.m., Kroger Field

TV: SEC Network

Records: New Mexico State 1-9; Kentucky 7-3 (5-3)

Vegas line: Kentucky -36

Outlook: Kentucky can still push its way into a strong bowl game by closing out its season with wins over New Mexico State and Louisville.

No. 21 ARKANSAS AT No. 2 ALABAMA

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Bryant-Denny Stadium

TV: CBS

Records: Arkansas 7-3 (3-3); Alabama 9-1 (5-1)

Vegas line: Alabama -22.5

Outlook: After the jets have cooled in Fayetteville, Arkansas looks to re-ignite the excitement with another signature win for Sam Pittman. That’s a tough ask, though, against Alabama and especially on the road in Tuscaloosa.

FLORIDA AT MISSOURI

Kickoff: 3 p.m., Memorial Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Records: Florida 5-5 (2-5); Missouri 5-5 (2-4)

Vegas line: Florida -10

Outlook: The money in Las Vegas still likes Florida’s talent, even after the Gators survived a shootout with Samford last week. The Gators gave up 52 points to Samford in their first game after firing defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. If Florida closes 5-7 with losses to Missouri and Florida State, Dan Mullen might be next.

AUBURN AT SOUTH CAROLINA

Kickoff: 6 p.m., Williams-Brice Stadium

TV: ESPN

Records: Auburn 6-4 (3-3); South Carolina 5-5 (2-5)

Vegas line: Auburn -10

Outlook: Auburn opened as a 10-point favorite in Las Vegas but many sports books have moved the line closer as bettors have come in taking South Carolina and the points. Depending on the book, the line has shrunk to 7 points or so. Auburn will start TJ Finley at quarterback.

VANDERBILT AT No. 12 OLE MISS

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Records: Vanderbilt 2-8 (0-6); Ole Miss 8-2 (4-2)

Vegas line: Ole Miss -34

Outlook: If Ole Miss takes care of business against Vanderbilt, the Rebels will be heading into the Egg Bowl trying to cap an impressive 10-win regular season.

SOUTH ALABAMA AT TENNESSEE

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Neyland Stadium

TV: ESPNU

Records: South Alabama 5-5; Tennessee 5-5 (3-4)

Vegas line: Tennessee -27

Outlook: Tennessee looks to go ahead and clinch up bowl eligibility before hosting Vanderbilt next in the regular-season finale.

LOUISIANA-MONROE AT LSU

Kickoff: 8 p.m., Tiger Stadium

TV: ESPN2

Records: Louisiana-Monroe 4-6; LSU 4-6 (2-5)

Vegas line: LSU -28

Outlook: With Texas A&M looming, LSU looks to clinch a bowl trip for Ed Orgeron as a swan song. The Aggies come to LSU next as LSU closes the season with two night games in Tiger Stadium.

All betting lines via VegasInsider.com, listing the favorite minus (-) the point spread.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert