SEC football capsules: Kickoff times, TV channels and points spreads for every SEC game Nov. 20

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN AT No. 1 GEORGIA
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Sanford Stadium
TV: SEC Network+ or ESPN+
Records: Charleston Southern 4-5; Georgia 10-0 overall (8-0 SEC)
Outlook: Georgia’s staying in state until the bowl season. After this home finale, the Bulldogs play at Georgia Tech before their date Dec. 4 in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M AT No. 16 TEXAS A&M
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Kyle Field
TV: SEC Network+ or ESPN+
Records: Prairie View A&M 7-2; Texas A&M 7-3 (4-3)
Outlook: Texas A&M has had an up-and-down season much like Auburn. After a 29-19 loss to Ole Miss, fans are suddenly frustrated with Jimbo Fisher again. The Aggies will likely close the season with two wins for him, first against Prairie View A&M then at LSU.
TENNESSEE STATE AT No. 25 MISSISSIPPI STATE
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Davis Wade Stadium
TV: SEC Network+ or ESPN+
Records: Tennessee State 5-5; Mississippi State 6-4 (4-3)
Outlook: Mississippi State is surely riding high after its comeback beatdown of Auburn. The Bulldogs will surely pick up their seventh win before charging into the Egg Bowl.
NEW MEXICO STATE AT KENTUCKY
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Kroger Field
TV: SEC Network
Records: New Mexico State 1-9; Kentucky 7-3 (5-3)
Vegas line: Kentucky -36
Outlook: Kentucky can still push its way into a strong bowl game by closing out its season with wins over New Mexico State and Louisville.
No. 21 ARKANSAS AT No. 2 ALABAMA
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Bryant-Denny Stadium
TV: CBS
Records: Arkansas 7-3 (3-3); Alabama 9-1 (5-1)
Vegas line: Alabama -22.5
Outlook: After the jets have cooled in Fayetteville, Arkansas looks to re-ignite the excitement with another signature win for Sam Pittman. That’s a tough ask, though, against Alabama and especially on the road in Tuscaloosa.
FLORIDA AT MISSOURI
Kickoff: 3 p.m., Memorial Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Records: Florida 5-5 (2-5); Missouri 5-5 (2-4)
Vegas line: Florida -10
Outlook: The money in Las Vegas still likes Florida’s talent, even after the Gators survived a shootout with Samford last week. The Gators gave up 52 points to Samford in their first game after firing defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. If Florida closes 5-7 with losses to Missouri and Florida State, Dan Mullen might be next.
AUBURN AT SOUTH CAROLINA
Kickoff: 6 p.m., Williams-Brice Stadium
TV: ESPN
Records: Auburn 6-4 (3-3); South Carolina 5-5 (2-5)
Vegas line: Auburn -10
Outlook: Auburn opened as a 10-point favorite in Las Vegas but many sports books have moved the line closer as bettors have come in taking South Carolina and the points. Depending on the book, the line has shrunk to 7 points or so. Auburn will start TJ Finley at quarterback.
VANDERBILT AT No. 12 OLE MISS
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Records: Vanderbilt 2-8 (0-6); Ole Miss 8-2 (4-2)
Vegas line: Ole Miss -34
Outlook: If Ole Miss takes care of business against Vanderbilt, the Rebels will be heading into the Egg Bowl trying to cap an impressive 10-win regular season.
SOUTH ALABAMA AT TENNESSEE
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Neyland Stadium
TV: ESPNU
Records: South Alabama 5-5; Tennessee 5-5 (3-4)
Vegas line: Tennessee -27
Outlook: Tennessee looks to go ahead and clinch up bowl eligibility before hosting Vanderbilt next in the regular-season finale.
LOUISIANA-MONROE AT LSU
Kickoff: 8 p.m., Tiger Stadium
TV: ESPN2
Records: Louisiana-Monroe 4-6; LSU 4-6 (2-5)
Vegas line: LSU -28
Outlook: With Texas A&M looming, LSU looks to clinch a bowl trip for Ed Orgeron as a swan song. The Aggies come to LSU next as LSU closes the season with two night games in Tiger Stadium.
All betting lines via VegasInsider.com, listing the favorite minus (-) the point spread.