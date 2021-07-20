SIAC introduces mandatory vaccination policy for student-athletes

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced Tuesday that it’s putting a mandatory vaccination policy in place for student-athletes competing in conference sports this fall.
All SIAC student-athletes, coaches, officials, athletics staff and auxiliary groups participating in SIAC-sponsored sports are required to be vaccinated with a CDC-authorized COVID-19 vaccine, the conference stated.
A student-athlete may be exempted from the requirement if they have received a campus-approved exemption for medical or religious reasons, the conference said in its announcement.
Tuskegee University competes in the SIAC.
“Within the context of rising COVID-19 infection rates, student-athletes are a particularly vulnerable stakeholder group who, as a result of their athletic participation, are required to travel off-campus and compete against and interact with student-athletes on other campuses,” conference commissioner Gregory Moore said. “These athletic related activities not only increase the risk of exposure to our student-athletes, but also increase the risk of exposure to their classmates and other campus stakeholder once those athletes return to campus.
“The SIAC policy decision establishing vaccination as prerequisite to intercollegiate athletic competition participation is guided by the overarching interest to protect the health and safety of SIAC student-athletes, and was decided in the light of overwhelming data and evidence which has demonstrated the effectiveness of authorized COVID-19 vaccines combating coronavirus as well as its delta variant.”
SIAC canceled all its sports for fall 2020, including Tuskegee football, as COVID-19 spread across the country. Teams managed to play a limited schedule in the spring, before the SIAC called off the men’s basketball and women’s basketball conference championship tournaments in March.
Tuskegee football is scheduled to return for the first time since 2019 this fall, with the mandatory vaccination policy in place.
The Southeastern Conference, home of Auburn University, has instead set a goal of reaching an 80-percent vaccination rate among its teams. The SEC will not postpone games for COVID-19 outbreaks in 2021. Instead, teams will forfeit.