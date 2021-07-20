SIAC introduces mandatory vaccination policy for student-athletes

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced Tuesday that it’s putting a mandatory vaccination policy in place for student-athletes competing in conference sports this fall.

All SIAC student-athletes, coaches, officials, athletics staff and auxiliary groups participating in SIAC-sponsored sports are required to be vaccinated with a CDC-authorized COVID-19 vaccine, the conference stated.

A student-athlete may be exempted from the requirement if they have received a campus-approved exemption for medical or religious reasons, the conference said in its announcement.

Tuskegee University competes in the SIAC.

“Within the context of rising COVID-19 infection rates, student-athletes are a particularly vulnerable stakeholder group who, as a result of their athletic participation, are required to travel off-campus and compete against and interact with student-athletes on other campuses,” conference commissioner Gregory Moore said. “These athletic related activities not only increase the risk of exposure to our student-athletes, but also increase the risk of exposure to their classmates and other campus stakeholder once those athletes return to campus.