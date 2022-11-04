‘The sky’s the limit’: Tuskegee football coach, AD seeing success in first year

TUSKEGEE — Reginald Ruffin pulls his white Chevy Tahoe down the pavement to the bottom of the hill overlooking Abbott Stadium and puts it in park.

Absent of Ruffin, his car, and a couple others, the hill is vacant. That’s far from the case on a game day, though.

That’s a scene littered with fans under tents, grills serving fresh food and speakers blaring. The canopies and fans tend to seep off it in a swath of bodies surrounding a stadium that lists its capacity at 10,000.

On this quiet Thursday with few around, drills are whirring in the distance, hammers are hitting nails, and work boots are scuffling. The door of Ruffin’s Tahoe clicks open, and he hops out, gesturing at the view.

“The Taj Mahal,” he bellows, his arms wide with a smile that seems even wider, overlooking freshly laid turf, upgrading from a grass field for the first time in the program’s 100-plus-year history. The Golden Tigers will play on it for the first time Saturday in their Homecoming game against Miles College, the school’s first Homecoming without attendance restrictions since 2019.

It’s been less than a year — 10 months and one week, exactly — on the job for Ruffin, who was hired as Tuskegee University’s director of athletics and head football coach on Dec. 21, 2021. He’s making big strides in a short time, with success for Tuskegee both on and off the field.

His football team has made a bona-fide turnaround from its 3-8 mark in 2021. He’s hired head coaches for multiple sports, including his successor. It was announced in June that Ruffin’s first year at Tuskegee would be his only as head football coach. Offensive coordinator and TU alumnus Aaron James will take over next season as Ruffin remained AD.

In May, Ruffin announced phase one of a department-wide facilities upgrade plan. It included improvements to Tuskegee's tennis courts, baseball and softball facilities, the Daniel “Chappie” James Center, and of course, Abbott Stadium. To this point, the tennis courts are finished. The softball field has a new scoreboard and the baseball stadium and facilities have seen a total refurbishing.

Along with the football turf are new locker rooms, coaching offices, meeting rooms, a sports medicine facility, a player lounge, and a reception area with club seating, all of which are being completed with haste for their debut against Miles — the school from which Ruffin arrived.

“Haven't been thinking much about it, but I know it's gonna be off the radar here,” Ruffin said on Oct. 27. “It's gonna be packed, and a lot of people are ready to come back home for homecoming.”

The facilities upgrades and on-field success at Tuskegee aren’t new for Ruffin. At Miles, he was head football coach for nine years, going 65-44 and winning four SAIC titles. He became the school’s AD in 2018, and he helped secure facilities upgrades across multiple sports, including new turf and facilities for football, as well as significant upgrades for basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

It’s a place where he mapped the blueprint for what he wants to do at Tuskegee, though emulating that hasn’t come without its initial struggles this football season.

Tuskegee’s turf was slated to be installed by the beginning of fall camp, but plumbing and drainage issues beneath its near-century-old stadium set off weeks-long delays. It backed up a start date, and it rerouted the team’s spring practices to its 70-yard practice field, the band’s outdoor practice facility, and Auburn football’s indoor facilities about a half hour west. The Tigers were allotted 15 practices in that time, but between the logistics and weather stoppages, they could practice six times.

It has also rerouted home games to Montgomery. Technically, Tuskegee has only played one home game this season, at the Cramton Bowl, with two other neutral-site games at Cramton. In all, the Tigers have traveled a combined 4,324 miles this season, up from 2,382 a season ago.

That hasn’t affected the results much, as the Tigers have won seven straight after starting 0-2, their only losses coming on the road against Hampton and at the Cramton Bowl against Fort Valley State.

“It's a team effort, you know?” Ruffin said. “Nobody's upset. We knew we could have the opportunity to be in it, or playing on the turf, being inside that stadium Nov. 5. They gave us that deadline, and that's what we were shooting for.”

Much of Ruffin’s work will be realized Saturday. His players will compete on new turf, and fans will get to see the upgrades firsthand, whether overlooking the field or watching it from a club seat. But a lot of work has also been done behind the scenes. Tuskegee is working toward full scholarship allotment in all its non-revenue sports. All of its head coaches have become full-time since Ruffin’s arrival, and the department is working toward making all its assistant coaches full-time as well.

And there’s much more to do to reach Ruffin’s biggest goals, including elevating Tuskegee to the FCS and jumping from Division II to Division I. He knows that’ll take some time. The Tigers will have to sponsor more sports and make sure they’re following Title IX guidelines. But Ruffin feels enough support from Tuskegee’s administration that he’s confident it’ll happen.

“A lot of things have changed, a lot of stuff is really moving in the right direction,” Ruffin said. “The sky's the limit, you know?”