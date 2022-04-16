Tigers top Mississippi State on the road

Auburn baseball pulled out a win Saturday evening with some late-game theatrics, beating Mississippi State 3-2 in Starkville, Miss., with Auburn outfielder Bryson Ware throwing out the game-tying run at the plate to end it.

In the bottom of the ninth, Mississippi State's (21-16, 6-9 SEC) Hunter Hines, who was pinch-hitting for catcher Logan Tanner, reached first base on an inning-opening walk. The Bulldogs pinch-ran Matt Corder, who advanced to second on the first out of the inning. After a Kellum Clark strikeout, Corder advanced to third on a single from Brad Cumbest, but went for more. Corder rounded third base as Ware scooped up the ball in left field, and Ware's throw home beat Corder to end the game.

The win was No. 17 Auburn's (24-12, 8-7) lone victory of the weekend, as it dropped the first two games of the series 7-6 and 9-5.

The Tigers pulled ahead late Saturday, scoring two of their three runs in the seventh inning, and their third in the eighth. Auburn outfielder Kason Howell had the Tigers' best day at the plate, going 2 for 5 and driving in Auburn's first run on a seventh-inning double.

Joseph Gonzalez, who was credited with the win, pitched eight innings for Auburn, striking out six while giving up seven hits and two runs.