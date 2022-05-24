Tuskegee coach Reginald Ruffin calls out Nick Saban over accusations against Jackson State

New Tuskegee football head coach Reginald Ruffin has called out Nick Saban for his baseless accusation against Jackson State and Deion Sanders, also pointing to how the University of Alabama never schedules Historically Black Colleges and Universities in a recent Facebook post.

Saban last week caused a stir in the college football world when he accused Texas A&M of “buying” players — and accused Jackson State of paying a player $1 million, apparently fooled by an old social media rumor from last year.

Alabama has never hosted an HBCU team and Alabama has not played any in-state team other than Auburn in football since 1944. Auburn played Alabama State as recently as last season, allowing the HBCU program to earn a reported $515,000. Auburn scheduled payout games with Alabama A&M in 2012 and 2016 and with Alabama State in 2018 and 2021.

“Sometimes you say things you don’t really mean and you hurt people or loved ones in the process,” Ruffin posted on Facebook. “Coach Saban shouldn’t have said anything about any other coaches, team, or players. ... Just say you’re sorry in public and walk down to your AD’s office and say, ‘We need to play all the FCS HBCUs in the state of Alabama, because we are the only university in the state not playing the Alabama States or Alabama A&Ms in our great state.”

Ruffin made the move to Tuskegee from in-state Miles College this past winter.

Saban made his comments May 18 during an event in Birmingham promoting the upcoming World Games in the city.

“Jackson State paid a guy $1 million last year who was a really good Division I player to come to their school,” Saban said, apparently alluding to an internet rumor that circulated last December saying that five-star Travis Hunter would receive $1 million from Barstool Sports for signing with Jackson State.

The Clarion-Ledger reported soon after signing day that Hunter had no such deal with Barstool Sports, and Hunter has yet to endorse or publicly represent Barstool Sports. Sanders on social media called Saban’s comments a lie.

After Saban told ESPN that he had reached out to Jackson State and head coach Deion Sanders to apologize, Sanders told Andscape that he’d be ignoring the call.

“I haven’t talked to Coach Saban. I’m sure he’s tried to call. We need to talk publicly — not privately,” Sanders said to Andscape. “What you said was public. That doesn’t require a conversation. Let’s talk publicly and let everybody hear the conversation.”

As for Ruffin, he laid out a proposal for Alabama and the in-state FBS schools to schedule the in-state FCS schools on a rotating basis, saying Saban could “right a wrong” and become a leading voice on change within the Alabama athletics department. LSU recently added Southern to its 2022 schedule and added Grambling State to its 2023 schedule.

Ruffin also hinted to a potential move for Tuskegee to Division I FCS. The Golden Tigers currently compete in Division II and a move to Division I wouldn’t happen overnight — but it’s apparently something he’ll be pushing for on campus.

Tuskegee opens the 2022 football season against Fort Valley State in the Red Tails Classic, to be televised by ESPN from Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

