Tuskegee falls to Albany State in SIAC opener

The Tuskegee men’s basketball team dropped its SIAC opener 80-75 to visiting Albany State on Saturday.

Tuskegee’s Heratio Carr and Steve Dulley both scored a team-high 14 points for the Golden Tigers in the loss. Rajan Barnes added 13 points while Gregg Boyd scored 11.

The Golden Tigers will have their chance at revenge in a turnaround rematch Sunday.

Albany State’s Malik Parker led the Golden Rams with 23 points on Saturday. Jarmarcis Nunally scored 15 points and pulled down seven rebounds for the visitors. Joshua Jerome also added 14 points and four rebounds.

Sunday’s rematch is set for a 3 p.m. start.

Tuskegee is now 0-1 in SIAC play and 0-2 on the season. The SIAC opened its pandemic-delayed season this week. Tuskegee played one non-conference game in December, staying ready then in case nearby teams had an open date due to any COVID-19 postponements. UAB did and added Tuskegee for a game Dec. 9, which the Blazers won 89-64.

Tuskegee now focuses on its conference schedule, which will feature 12 games with five back-to-back dates ahead.

After this weekend’s two games in two games with Albany State, the Golden Tigers will play at conference opponent Benedict College in Columbia, S.C. on Feb. 6. The Golden Tigers then stick around to play the NAIA’s Allen University, also in Columbia, before traveling back.

