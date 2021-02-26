Tuskegee football partners with ESPN for ‘Red Tails Classic’ game

The Tuskegee football team will kick off the 2021 season with a showcase game on ESPNU this fall, after partnering with ESPN to create ‘Red Tails Classic’ event honoring the Tuskegee Airmen.
Tuskegee will play Fort Valley State at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5 in Cramton Bowl in Montgomery in front of a national television audience.
Tuskegee will be featured in the event for the next three years, said ESPN’s senior vice president of college sports programming Pete Derzis in a release.
“The history of this outstanding HBCU institution is accented with the important role the Tuskegee Airmen played in World War II, and serves as a great source of pride that we hope to highlight within this nationally televised event,” Derzis said.
The game is one of two ESPN-created showcase games set to be held in Cramton Bowl this fall. UAB and Jacksonville State are set to play Sept. 1 in Cramton Bowl in the first Montgomery Classic.
ESPN said the Red Tails Classic event is designed to also highlight HBCUs while shining a spotlight on the Tuskegee Airmen.
“I am excited about it. I think it’s a great opportunity for our players and our school,” Tuskegee head coach Willie Slater said in the release. “When the opportunity presented itself for us to play in the Red Tails Classic, I was all for it. I think it’s a real good opportunity to play on ESPN.”
Tuskegee and Fort Valley State are both members of the SIAC in NCAA Division II. The SIAC called off football this past fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The game between Tuskegee and Fort Valley State will mark the conference’s first game in 660 calendar days.
Tuskegee’s three-year partnership with ESPN comes after Alabama State announced in January that it would be playing Miles College on Labor Day weekend in 2021, changing up the Labor Day Classic.
Tuskegee and Alabama State played for nearly 100 years in the Turkey Day Classic on Thanksgiving weekend before Alabama State announced in 2014 it would be discontinuing the series to give itself the chance to play in the Division I FCS postseason. Tuskegee and Alabama State rekindled their rivalry by playing in the Labor Day Classic on Labor Day weekend in 2017, 2018 and 2019, but Alabama State announced changes to its Labor Day weekend plans in January.
The Golden Tigers are now booting up their own classic in a partnership with ESPN.
“Tuskegee’s Labor Day football game will certainly be different this year,” Tuskegee interim school president Charlotte P. Morris said. “We are excited about taking on conference rival Fort Valley State University in this year’s Inaugural Red Tails Classic. The Tuskegee Airmen are our American Heroes, and we are elated to honor them in this newly branded classic.”