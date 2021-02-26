Tuskegee football partners with ESPN for ‘Red Tails Classic’ game

The Tuskegee football team will kick off the 2021 season with a showcase game on ESPNU this fall, after partnering with ESPN to create ‘Red Tails Classic’ event honoring the Tuskegee Airmen.

Tuskegee will play Fort Valley State at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5 in Cramton Bowl in Montgomery in front of a national television audience.

Tuskegee will be featured in the event for the next three years, said ESPN’s senior vice president of college sports programming Pete Derzis in a release.

“The history of this outstanding HBCU institution is accented with the important role the Tuskegee Airmen played in World War II, and serves as a great source of pride that we hope to highlight within this nationally televised event,” Derzis said.

The game is one of two ESPN-created showcase games set to be held in Cramton Bowl this fall. UAB and Jacksonville State are set to play Sept. 1 in Cramton Bowl in the first Montgomery Classic.

ESPN said the Red Tails Classic event is designed to also highlight HBCUs while shining a spotlight on the Tuskegee Airmen.