Tuskegee men’s basketball adds game with UAB at 11th hour

It’s been a unique year filled with unique challenges.
For Tuskegee men’s basketball, it’s now come with a unique opportunity.
The Golden Tigers have been picked up by UAB for a game Wednesday that was added at the 11th hour, coming together when UAB scrapped a game with the University of Mobile over COVID-19 concerns — and marking the first time Tuskegee’s ever played UAB in men’s basketball.
Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Bartow Arena in Birmingham.
“It’s going to be a test of nerves for us but hopefully we can represent Tuskegee University well,” Golden Tigers head coach Benjy Taylor said on Tuesday.
Tuskegee will be playing its first game of the season. The team’s conference schedule doesn’t open until January, but Taylor said he put the word out to several programs like UAB’s that his team would be right and ready if they needed to add a game.
When opportunity called this week, Tuskegee answered.
“This is the first opportunity that’s kind of fell into our lap,” Taylor said. “I told the guys after practice yesterday and their eyes lit up. They’re tired of looking at each other, you know? It’ll be a huge test for us. They’re good, undefeated. Coach (Andy) Kennedy is a great coach.
“It’ll be a test for us. But we’re looking forward to it.”
It’s only the second time Tuskegee men’s basketball has played one of the three biggest revenue producers in the state — Alabama, Auburn and UAB. Tuskegee played Auburn once in 2008, has never played Alabama and is playing its first-ever game against UAB.
UAB announced the addition of the game Tuesday. The program’s release said COVID-19 concerns cropped up within the University of Mobile program, just days before the teams’ game scheduled for Wednesday. To replace the game, UAB took Tuskegee up on its offer.
“Our No. 1 objective is to make sure that our kids are healthy and safe. No. 2 is to provide as many opportunities as possible,” Kennedy said Tuesday, via Christina Chambers of WBRC in Birmingham. “The NCAA says we can have 27 games so we’re going to try our best to schedule as many as possible.”
Taylor says Tuskegee’s team has played a couple of closed-door scrimmages in addition to its practices, and that the team is being tested twice a week on game weeks.
“We were just hoping that something like this would happen,” Taylor said. “Our guys have been working pretty hard. They’ve been adhering to the CDC protocols that the university’s put into place. ... For this to happen, where we knew we could play a team of that caliber only an hour and 45 minutes for us, it’s going to be real good for our guys, to see another team.
“This would not have happened if we did not have great support from the top down here at Tuskegee University — with Dr. (Charlotte) Morris, our interim president, with our A.D., coach Willie Slater. They’ve been very supportive. Our guys have gotten everything they need in terms of testing and everything. We’re in good shape. If we got this phone call and our guys weren’t taking care of business, we wouldn’t have been able to say ‘yes.’ But we’re in a good situation.”
Tuskegee is set to open SIAC play on Jan. 9.
