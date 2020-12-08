Tuskegee men’s basketball adds game with UAB at 11th hour

“It’ll be a test for us. But we’re looking forward to it.”

It’s only the second time Tuskegee men’s basketball has played one of the three biggest revenue producers in the state — Alabama, Auburn and UAB. Tuskegee played Auburn once in 2008, has never played Alabama and is playing its first-ever game against UAB.

UAB announced the addition of the game Tuesday. The program’s release said COVID-19 concerns cropped up within the University of Mobile program, just days before the teams’ game scheduled for Wednesday. To replace the game, UAB took Tuskegee up on its offer.

“Our No. 1 objective is to make sure that our kids are healthy and safe. No. 2 is to provide as many opportunities as possible,” Kennedy said Tuesday, via Christina Chambers of WBRC in Birmingham. “The NCAA says we can have 27 games so we’re going to try our best to schedule as many as possible.”

Taylor says Tuskegee’s team has played a couple of closed-door scrimmages in addition to its practices, and that the team is being tested twice a week on game weeks.